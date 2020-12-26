Highlights: KP Sharma Oli, the worst stranded PM dissolved Nepali parliament, Supreme Court issues notice

Oli reshuffled his cabinet despite being acting Prime Minister

Oli is also hopeful to call a winter session of the Upper House of Parliament from January 1

Kathmandu

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was dissolved in the Nepali parliament, is now being accused of going against the constitution. It is being claimed that he has changed his cabinet contrary to the constitution as the acting Prime Minister. Not only this, irrespective of the political upheaval issued in the country and the strict order of the Supreme Court, he has recommended to call the winter session of the Upper House of Parliament on January 1.

Supreme Court show cause notice on dissolution of parliament

The Nepali Supreme Court has also issued a show cause notice to Oli on Friday for the sudden dissolution of Parliament. The court has asked them to submit written explanations on the sudden decision taken by Sunday. Actually the constitution of Nepal without constitutional crisis does not have the right to dissolve the lower house of parliament. In this case, the Supreme Court has also issued notice to the office of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Changes made in the cabinet after being the caretaker PM

Even after this order of the Supreme Court, PM Oli did not stop. He also reshuffled his cabinet on Friday evening, despite being dissenting Prime Minister after dissolving Parliament. Whereas, being the acting Prime Minister, he does not have the right to change his cabinet according to the Nepali Constitution. On Friday, he inducted 8 new ministers into his cabinet. Five of which are said to be supporters of his arch rival Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Nepali constitution expert also considered unconstitutional act

The Nepali Media Kathmandu Post quoted Constitution expert and senior advocate Chandrakanta Gyawali as saying that Oli is currently in the role of caretaker till the election of the new Prime Minister. In such a situation, they do not have the right to change the cabinet. These five ministers Bahadur Rayamazhi, Prabhu Sah, Mani Thapa, Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Daya Lama, who are part of Oli’s cabinet, are considered to be of the Prachanda camp.



Now the recommendation to call the winter session of the upper house of parliament

PM Oli has recommended convening the winter session of the Upper House of Parliament on 1 January. In the cabinet meeting held on Friday evening, it was decided to recommend the President to convene the session of the Upper House National Assembly on January 1. The political crisis in Nepal has deepened after President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives and announced midterm election dates on Sunday on Oli’s recommendation.