E.The perfect storm threatens, nothing less. “The world is in uncharted waters.” The two American infection specialists Edward A. Belongia and Michael T. Osterholm warned in early June in the journal “Science”. It was not, as with so many warnings in recent months, about the corona pandemic alone, but about what is in store for us in autumn. Then when, in addition to Sars-CoV-2, flu and cold viruses are also in season.

When a new virus is in the world, infectiologists not only have to watch how it spreads and what damage it does to the sick. You just have to keep an eye on how the new pathogen affects the already known ones, for example whether it makes other diseases more frequent or more likely to escalate – or whether it makes them less harmful or even suppresses them.