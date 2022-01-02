The winter sales are underway, with impulsive purchases and bargains

Sicily and Basilicata kick off the winter sales, the Valle d’Aosta on 3 January while all the other Regions will leave on Wednesday 5 January. This year too, sales shopping affects over 15 million families and each person will spend around 119 euros, for a turnover of 4.2 billion euros: these are, according to the estimates of the Confcommercio Research Office, the numbers of winter sales.

“After the signs of recovery recorded this season – he comments Renato Borghi, president of the Italy-Confcommercio Fashion Federation – despite the many concerns about Covid-19, the unavoidable price increases make these balances an important response by commercial operators to contain inflation and an opportunity for consumers in search of business and for over 15 million Italian families eager to indulge in a fashion gift and satisfy a desire after so many restrictions “.

“It is also an exceptional opportunity to consolidate it shopping under the house in local shops – continues Borghi – where trust, relationship, service, test and instant delivery together with the balance price make consumers incline to purchase in the points of sale in our cities and centers. End-of-season sales are always an extraordinary opportunity for consumers but for us traders they serve to have liquidity by giving up margins in the hope that they can help find the stability we all need “.

The decalogue for the sales

Changes: the possibility of changing the garment after it has been purchased is generally left to the discretion of the shopkeeper, unless the product is damaged or non-compliant (Legislative Decree 6 September 2005, n.206, Consumer Code) . In this case, the shopkeeper is obliged to repair or replace the garment and, if this proves impossible, the reduction or refund of the price paid. However, the buyer is required to report the defect of the garment within two months from the date of discovery of the defect.

Try on garments: there is no obligation. is left to the merchant’s discretion.

Payments: credit cards must be accepted by the shopkeeper and cashless payments must be favored

Products for sale: items that are offered on sale must be seasonal or fashionable and susceptible to significant depreciation if not sold within a certain period of time.

Price indication: the merchant’s obligation to indicate the normal selling price, the discount and the final price.

Respect for distances: a distance of one meter must be maintained between customers waiting for entry and inside the store.

Hand disinfection: obligation to sanitize hands with alcoholic solutions before touching the products.

Masks: Obligation to wear the mask outside the shop, in the store and also in the dressing room when trying on the garments

Tailoring changes and / or adaptations: are the responsibility of the customer, unless otherwise agreed;

Maximum number of customers in the store: obligation to display a sign in the window showing the maximum number of customers admitted to the stores at the same time Confcommercio also reports the various initiatives promoted throughout the country by the Italian Fashion Federation, such as “Clear and Safe “,” Transparent Sales “,” Quiet Sales “.

The opinion of Carpisa, Yamamay and Jaked

The impact of the anti-Covid restrictions will “certainly be less dramatic” with the new quarantine rules but we must be careful of the ‘darkening of inflation. Gianluigi Cimmino, CEO of Pianoforte Holding, which controls the Carpisa, Yamamay and Jaked brands, is confident in view of the opening of the winter sales season.

“December – he explains to AGI – it also went very well compared to 2019, and despite the fact that there have been 30% fewer flows “due to the pandemic and” we have seen sales rise by 12% “.” I am very afraid – he adds – of inflation and the spiral of new increases, compared to this wave of cases. We have not yet realized the price increases that will soon come due to raw materials and the cost of energy which has more than doubled “.

According to Cimmino, “we should think and prepare”. And he adds: “I have recently returned to the United States: I have seen prices soared in an incredible way, and there too the recovery in consumption was not very strong. “After Christmas, in short, and in view of the price increases,” the hardest part comes “.

“If we intervene in time on the increase in costs, the recovery will not stop. Otherwise, the price hike will make any consumer cautious. Real inflation has not started yet, we must be careful”. Who now, with the pandemic, goes out to shop, according to Cimmino “”wants to spend. Known – he underlines – more decision-making, more confidence, it is clear that flows are always reduced and in fact we must learn to live with this new reality. But if the umpteenth sting comes to the difficulties we have now, then it will be difficult to be able to restart “.

“Sales are always a reflection of Christmas. It went better than we thought, they will do well thanks also to the new quarantine rules “: Fabio Pampani, CEO of Douglas South Europe (and CEO of Douglas Italy since 2017) is optimistic about the new season of discounts that will go better than expected, in his opinion, even if always “a few percentage points less than in 2019”, up to 5%. “The flow of shopping in our perfumeries – he explains to AGI – has changed. Fewer people go in, but they spend more. The real negative point is represented by the very strong drop in the number of foreigners “.