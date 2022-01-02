Winter sales 2022, the calendar region by region. Dates, when they start

The winter sales of 2022 start. The first regions to start the reductions from today, Sunday 2 January 2022, Sicily and Basilicata. Tomorrow, January 3, it will be the turn of the Aosta Valley. All the other regions, from Lombardy to Veneto passing through Rome and Milan, will finally leave on Wednesday 5 January.

A turnover that Confcommercio estimates at 4.2 billion euros, the equivalent of 119 euros per person. According to Confesercenti, the budget per person will be higher: around 150 euros. However, these are numbers still far from the pre-crisis ones. The trend of the pandemic will certainly weigh on business, with the Omicron variant which is scary due to its high contagiousness.

The Confesercenti survey shows that 47% will buy for less than 100 euros, while 43% will spend between 100 and 300. 6% have foreseen an expense between 300 and 500 euros, while 4% more than 500 euros . This year, shoes are at the top of the wishes of Italians. “After the signs of recovery recorded during the season, despite the many concerns about Covid-19, the unavoidable price increases make these balances an important response by commercial operators to contain inflation and an opportunity for consumers in search of ‘business and for over 15 million Italian families eager to indulge in a fashion gift and satisfy a desire after so many restrictions ”, says Renato Borghi, president of the Italy-Confcommercio Fashion Federation.

The calendar

Here is the calendar with the start and end of the 2022 sales region by region.

Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022

Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022

Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January – 2022 Saturday 5 March 2022

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Thursday 31 March 2022

Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022

Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022

Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Marche: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Puglia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 28 January 2022

Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022

Tuscany: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022

Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022