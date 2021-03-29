In remote settlements of the Tobolsk district of the Tyumen region, due to warming, all winter roads and crossings were closed. Local residents were cut off from the mainland.

As stated on the website of the regional administration, from March 29, temporary winter routes and crossings are officially closed. The order to stop their work was signed by the first deputy head of the district Maxim Alexandrov, writes IA “Ura.ru”…

According to the authorities, the condition of the roads has become unsatisfactory due to warming. It became dangerous to move along the temporary tracks.

In connection with the situation, the inhabitants of the Tyumen Zabolotye were cut off from the mainland. They will be able to get to other settlements only by helicopters, but flights will start only from May 1. The movement of citizens will be restricted throughout April.

The press service of the administration of the Tobolsk region explained to the Ura.ru news agency that this situation is familiar to Zabolotye. Residents prepare in advance for the thaw and stock up on everything they need.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an operational meeting with members of the Security Council, said that the measures taken in 2020 to localize floods and fires in Russia, even in a pandemic, have reduced the amount of damage. According to him, a difficult flood situation last year was observed in Yakutia, Khakassia, Altai Territory, Vologda and Tyumen regions.