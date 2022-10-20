According to economic experts, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the European demand for gas in Africa “will be unprecedented.”

Recent gas deals

• According to British reports, Egypt, Libya and Algeria are able to compensate Europe for about 15 percent of the lost Russian gas if they conclude strong deals with them to increase production, and try to benefit from every cubic meter that comes out of the gas fields in these countries.

• These countries are able to provide this alternative within 12 to 24 months, provided that the gas resulting from combustion, venting and leakage is reduced.

Most of the gas coming from Africa to Europe first arrives in Italy through sea lines passing through the Mediterranean, and then is transferred to the rest of the European countries.

• The latest deals concluded between Europe and these countries were announced by the Libyan Oil Ministry, which confirmed the existence of an agreement to extend a new gas pipeline linking Italy and Libya within 6 months.

• Last April, Italy agreed with Libya and Algeria to increase the gas coming from them to Europe, and the supplies actually increased, but in a small way that did not compensate for the lost Russian gas.

Russia used to supply Europe with about 40 percent of its gas needs, and recently Moscow came close to depriving Europe of gas completely, in response to Western sanctions against it. This prompted the latter to try to find alternative sources.

Africa saves Europe

According to the economist, Samer Al-Athabi, Europe has long relied on Russian gas because it is easy to transport and is protected from the turmoil in the Middle East.

But after the war in Ukraine and the use of gas as a card in the war between Russia and the West, the demand for gas from North Africa will be unprecedented and irreplaceable, according to Al-Athabi.

Accordingly, he considered that Egypt, Libya and Algeria have the opportunity to make the most of their huge gas reserves, in order to maximize their revenues.

Al-Athabi expects that the proportion of gas exported from Africa to Europe will rise from 30 percent to 55 percent within the next 6 months.

European concerns

After the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 lines under the Baltic Sea last September, NATO, and Italy in particular, intensified their military presence around the pipelines passing from Africa to Europe via the Mediterranean.

In the estimation of Italian analyst Daniele Rufiniti, NATO seeks to protect marine pipelines and Internet cables from Russian targeting.

Asked about Italy’s fears of direct targeting of its interests in the Mediterranean, Rofiniti said, “Italy is not afraid, but it prioritizes protecting its interests in the Mediterranean, which are therefore its national interests and the interests of multilateral organizations (European Union, NATO) in which Italy plays a leading role.” .

Other alternatives

In addition to increasing imports from Africa, Europe is turning to various alternatives to dispense with Russian gas, including returning to the use of coal, maintaining nuclear power plants, and using renewable and hydroelectric energy.

Norway is also set to increase its production, increase imports from the United States, and Germany is heading to import from Britain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands, and southern Europe is heading to receive gas from Azerbaijan through a trans-Adriatic pipeline and a pipeline across Turkey.