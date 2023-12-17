EIt's time for praise. For students, Lufthansa, the railways and for Renault. First of all, thanks of the week go to the operators of the Hamburg daycare center, who reported the unasked donor of a Christmas tree for trespassing and in the spirit of religious freedom. Some excited people jumped to the conclusion that the daycare guys didn't have all the sticks on the tree. Everything was just “unfortunately worded,” as it now turns out. Things like that happen. As is well known, Germany has its way with formulations, including the multiplication tables. The most recent PISA test shows that the mathematical and linguistic skills of fifteen-year-old students are at historically low levels. That's probably unfortunate, but it's not a big deal. If you can't do math, you can still find a job with Lufthansa. They have developed new cabin equipment, which unfortunately turned out to be too difficult during installation. Which is why the converted jumbo can no longer take off, which may be contrary to an airline's business purpose. Speaking of which stands.

Holger Appel See also After internal party criticism: British government reverses ban on onshore wind farms Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

* * *

The railway is perfecting this in these winter days. She doesn't run from Monday to Wednesday because of snow, and Thursday and Friday because of a strike. This results in zero percent performance with 100 percent salary, which of course the union cannot be satisfied with. If the board of directors gave Weselsky's angry train drivers something extra, they might be willing not to drive on Saturday and Sunday either. There are now no more delays, a 100 percent punctuality rate, a bonus for everyone.

* * *