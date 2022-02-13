Although the US ambassador to the United Nations recently declared that the Beijing Winter Olympics are not “normal” because “we know that genocide is being committed in that country”, much of the press seems to have ignored the message. The media was willing to use their old idea of ​​“plural” journalism, lending credence to China’s denials of human rights violations.

On Friday, China chose Dinigeer Yilamujianga skier the country says has Uighur roots, to light the Olympic torch and kick off the games at the end of the opening ceremony in Beijing — a strategy that ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said was created “to distract us from the real problem of tortures that the Uighurs suffer”.

However, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie expressed a different opinion on this during the broadcast of the ceremony. “This moment is provocative. It is a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Guthrie said. “It is a clear response to Western nations, including the US, who have called China’s treatment of Uighurs genocide, diplomatically boycotting the games.”

NBC presenters drew attention to human rights abuses in China during the opening ceremony, but chose to “show both sides”, saying the Uighur genocide and other atrocities are “allegations” of the United States, not known facts.

Guthrie noted that “some people have been saying that there’s a shadow over these Olympic Games, that China has been a target of attacks because of its policies and practices.”

She added that the US is imposing a diplomatic boycott of the Games because of human rights, “mainly because of China’s treatment of the Uighur minority in the Xinjiang region.” She then added that the US “has rushed” to call it “genocide”.

ESPN gave space to sports analyst JA Adande, who said it was hypocritical for Americans to stick to human rights violations in China during the Olympics, even more so after the “attacks on electoral rights” perpetrated by the Republicans and in the face of racial injustices in the United States.

during a participation in the program “Around The Horn”Adande, former network writer and director of sports journalism at Northwestern Universitysaid the United States should reflect on its behavior and how it treats people before attacking China.

“Who are we to criticize China’s human rights record when we have continuous attacks by state agents against unarmed citizens and even attacks on the electoral rights of people of color in several states across the country?” he asked. “The same is true in sports. I think it’s possible and necessary, more than ever, to ignore everything if you’re going to enjoy the games.”

He added that “it is very difficult to find a country that is not problematic when it comes to human rights, including the United States”.

Meanwhile, the The New York Times published an article praising China’s “zero Covid” policy, which included the implementation of lockdowns harsh and other authoritarian measures. The paper praises China for having “almost certainly” done a great job in managing the pandemic, even as the paper acknowledges that the country’s data on the pandemic – including the fact that China has one of the lowest death rates from Covid -19 on the planet – “are suspect” and “artificially low”.

“China’s success in controlling Covid-19 is a PR triumph for the regime,” wrote journalists David Leonhardt and Ian Prasad Philbrick. “President Xi Jinping uses the government’s management of the virus to promote a worldwide influence campaign, arguing that the Chinese system is better than Western democracies.”

Despite the problems of other media outlets, CNN’s Jake Tapper deserves to be cited for attacking China’s strategic decision to put Yilamujiang to light the torch and for attacking “the embarrassing double standard of the NBA and Hollywood, for example, that extol injustices in the United States and at the same time submit to self-censorship over atrocities committed by the Chinese government.” He goes so far as to say that it is “disgusting” to see how US companies “ignore real genocide and slave labor in exchange for Chinese money”.

