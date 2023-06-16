Winter Olympics | Sweden still wants the 2030 Winter Olympics in Stockholm

Sweden hosted the Summer Olympics in 1912, but the country has never hosted the Winter Olympics.

Swedish The Olympic Committee announced on Thursday that it has not confirmed its intention to apply for the Stockholm Winter Olympics in 2030, reports the news agency AFP.

The country’s Olympic Committee has commissioned a study, according to which it would be possible to host the Winter Games in Sweden.

“Our preliminary research shows that Sweden has the opportunities, skills and willingness to organize the 2030 Winter Games”, President of the Swedish Olympic Committee Hans von Uthmann said in a statement.

He said that he informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Sweden now wants to proceed to the second stage of the application process, and that IOC has given Sweden’s Winter Olympic project the green light.

Kok was originally supposed to announce the host city later this year, but it has announced that it has postponed its decision to 2024 citing the challenges brought by climate change.

AFP there are only a few candidates to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. Japan’s Sapporo has not wanted to move forward in its own application process due to the corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Vancouver and Barcelona-Zarazoga, which previously expressed interest, have both withdrawn their applications.

Salt Lake City in the United States is still interested in hosting the Games, and according to AFP, it also has a good chance of winning the Winter Olympics in 2030. However, representatives of Salt Lake City have said that they would prefer the 2034 Winter Olympics, when they would not be held immediately after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Stockholm hosted the Summer Olympics in 1912, but despite numerous requests, it has never organized the Winter Olympics.