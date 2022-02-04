Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games: China’s message to the world

The illusion is over. China and the West are much further away than they were in 2008. Who would have thought it, when 14 years ago the futuristic national stadium, renamed “Bird’s nest”, it hosted one of the most lavish inauguration ceremonies in the history of the Olympic Games. Zhang Yimou, director of the event as well as a great master of Chinese cinema, he knew how to restore all the value of a five thousand year-old story that was back in motion.

The Western world was in the throes of the financial crisis and had not yet elaborated the mourning of the attack of’11 September 2001. China was perceived above all as a great opportunity. Of investments, of commercial exchanges, of fresh money. A new market, immense, which could represent a lifeline. And a continent-country that, it was thought, could be pushed towards greater integration into the global system after hosting the Olympic Games.

Things turned out differently. Very differently. Those two key steps, 11 September 2001 and the 2008 financial crisis, have, if anything, represented a push for Beijing in believing even more in its own potential and in convincing itself that the Western model was in a phase of decay. This is still reiterated today, for example with reference to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From China which opens up to the world to China which sees itself as a leader

China is convinced that its “zero Covid” strategy is the most evident sign of the superiority of its political and state system over a Western world which has recorded infinitely higher numbers of infections and victims. Symbol, always in the perspective of Beijing, of the superiority of the Chinese political system dominated by the Communist Party and by the figure of president Xi Jinping.

In 2008, Xi was still far from being known in the West, while in China the road to leadership was being built through campaigns. anti corruption and resolution of intricate issues at the local level. Today he is perhaps the most powerful political figure in the world, also because in 2018 the restriction on the two mandates was eliminated.

If the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games represented China’s return to the global stage, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games they return a different feeling. China does not want to be a “vassal” of the American model, but the leader of its alternative model. A model made explicit through various projects, starting with that of the Belt and Road Initiative, or Silk Road, which in 2019 also touched Italy with the signing of the memorandum of understanding by the Conte I government in the presence of Xi himself.

Now the West is no longer under the illusion that it can “change” China, because China does not want to be changed and indeed now feels in a position of strength. Although reality says it is more isolated than 14 years ago. At least on a diplomatic level, with the United States entered into confrontation mode already from the second presidential term of Barack Obama, a United Kingdom post Brexit fully aligned with Washington e a Europe increasingly skeptical of Beijing. Not to mention the problems with the neighborhood, dal Japan to India to get to Australia. Not to mention Taiwan.

The Beijing Olympic show was then much more closed and disillusioned than it was in 2008. The motto “together for a shared future“refers to one of Xi’s recurring phrases, a world in which pragmatism can be at the fore and a series of uncomfortable issues for Beijing is not politicized, starting with that of human rights.

Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022, Putin meets Xi to “resist” the US. The gas agreements worry the EU

On the stage together with Xi, however, he also goes on stage Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is the second foreign leader to meet Xi face-to-face after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (the first was the Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen on February 5, 2020). And it does so in a by no means trivial moment, at the height of tensions over Ukraine and the Pentagon which says it fears an invasion of Russia.

Together with Putin also the Rosneft CEO, Igor Sechin, and the Minister of Energy, Nikolai Shulginov. Which suggests that gas supplies will still be the central theme. The announcement of the agreement on Power of Siberia 2a second gas pipeline that will connect Russia and China and which worries Europe, given that it will draw on Siberian reserves usually destined for the Old Continent market.

But the composition of the Chinese team (which includes Ding Xuexiang, rising star of the CCP and head of the Central Committee Office), on the other hand, reminds us how the meeting between the two strong political significance. On the other hand, the two leaders have recognized that the level of relations is at their “all-time high”. How much is a relationship of love or convenience given the mutual hostility with the West is not known, but it is clear that the partnership is more and more like an alliance.

The inauguration ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games is ready to begin, again at the Bird’s Nest. And always with Zhang Yimou directing. But everything else is no longer the same.

