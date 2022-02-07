The Colombian athlete Carlos Andres Quintana, will represent the country in the cross-country skiing of the Winter Olympic Games.

His first test will be next February 8, in the freestyle sprint. However, Quintana will have the test, in which he considers himself stronger, next Friday, February 11, in the 15 km. classic style.

The freestyle qualifying round will begin at 3:50 Colombian time; if it advances, the second series will be at 5:05 am. and the semifinals, at 6:35 am.

your aspirations

The final is scheduled for 7:00 am. national time, at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Ski Center.

Quintana carried the national flag at the Inauguration Ceremony, along with Laura Gómez.

“It has been a wonderful experience. The opening was spectacular and the atmosphere feels fabulous. The start carrying the flag was very exciting, I was very shocked to see the impressive hoops and all the effects they used. I am very grateful to life”, said the Colombian skier.

Facing the competition, he stated that he has already tested the track, ensuring that it is complicated, both uphill and downhill.

“All expectations are placed on Friday’s race. Tomorrow’s race is a plus; I classified last and today the Start List was published and it is organized by world ranking and I was awarded number 90, out of 90 participants I go exactly at 4:07 am. It is not my strong test, however it is very important to pave the way for more tests”, added Quintana.

