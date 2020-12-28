The winter season is going to continue in the country. On one side, where snowfall continues in Himachal, on the other hand, mercury is rolling down in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, icy winds will come in Delhi NCR from December 30 due to which the mercury will fall, while many routes have been closed due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and rain is expected in Uttarakhand along with snow. In Rajasthan, an orange alert has been declared about cold wave, while in Kashmir, mercury has gone down by several degrees due to ‘Chillai Kalan’.

Delhi’s winter will still persecute

The impact of snowfall on the mountains will be seen over Delhi-NCR. From December 30, there will be cool icy winds. According to the Meteorological Department, due to western disturbances, this cold wave may continue till January 3 and the minimum temperature during this period may fall by 3 to 4 degrees. Not only this, the capital city of Delhi will also have to face cold as well as poisonous air. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi’s air quality may remain between moderate to poor category at present.

Cold havoc in Punjab Haryana

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Haryana’s Narnaul had reached 3.3 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature was 2 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Chandigarh, the joint capital of both the states and the union territory, is also experiencing a freezing cold and recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Kashmir: Mercury fell to minus 7.2 degrees in Gulmarg

The cold wave intensified in Kashmir on Sunday and the minimum temperature in the entire valley fell below zero degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department officials said that since the snowfall on December 12, the weather in Kashmir has remained dry and cold, while the night temperature has been below zero. Meanwhile, the meteorological department predicts light rains and snowfall in the valley in the next three days. At present, Kashmir is in the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’. During this, there is a severe winter for 40 days. Officials said that during this period the most snowfall occurs. ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which began on December 21, will end on January 31.

Temperature rise in Rajasthan, but now cold wave

Minimum temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan have increased by two to three degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of cold wave and frost forecast in many districts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, was the coldest place on Sunday with a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius. The department on Tuesday predicted frost in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, districts with strong cool weather conditions.