TO Madonna di Campiglio from 20 to 23 January 2022 is scheduled for Winter Marathon, traditional winter appointment in the world of regularity that has come to 34th edition.

The competition is expected 130 participants, on board of historic cars built by 1968 and models of particular historical and collecting interest produced by 1976.

Winter Marathon 2022 program and route

The path of the Winter Marathon 2022 is longer than previous editions, with over 500 km for a total of 16 hours of driving, 65 timed trials and 6 average trials.

The program of the Winter Marathon 2022 includes 65 timed trials and 6 average trials

The Winter Marathon 2022 develops, as usual, over two stages with 15 dolomit passesici en route: the first in nocturnal Thursday 20 January with departure from the center of Campiglio, along the Val di Sole, stopping at Passo del Tonale and facing unpublished tests within the Val di Sole ice slope.

The second day, scheduled for Friday 21 January, starts in the morning from the main square of the Trentino town and foresees the arrival in the middle of the night, with passages to Dimaro And Fund and the Pass of the Mendola Pass, then on Nigra Pass towards Carezza and Ponte Nova, i Steps Lavazè And Pramadiccio and the descent in Val di Fassa, Pordoi Pass, Campolongo, Gardena And Pinei, crossing Ortisei and the center of Bolzano, to then return to Campiglio.

The Winter Marathon ends with the Trophy on the Frozen Lake of Madonna di Campiglio

Saturday 22 January is scheduled for Trophy on the Frozen Lake of Madonna di Campiglio. The knockout challenge is reserved for the first 32 classified crews.

Miki Biasion at the Winter Marathon 2022

The two-time world rally champion Miki Biasion, Brand Ambassador of Eberhard & Co., participates in the Winter Marathon 2022.

Miki Biasion competing in the Winter Marathon 2022

The multiple rally champion races behind the wheel of a splendid ed Lancia Stratos from 1974, an iconic and unusual rally car for one regularity race, with which the Bassano is confronted both on the race course and on the Iced lake, catalyzing the attention of the public.

Photo Winter Marathon, 2021 edition!

Video highlights Winter Marathon 2021

Video Winter Marathon 2021 edition

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Winter Marathon, how it went in 2021

👉 Historic car races

👉 Historic cars historic models

👉 Auto events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

👉 Meetings of car enthusiasts

👉 Historic classic sports car magazine ELABORATE Classic

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK