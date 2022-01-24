It ended the Winter Marathon 2022, which was attended by 130 pilots, who have overcome 15 Alpine passes and 65 timed trials, to win the historic event a Madonna di Campiglio for historic cars. The crews traveled and admired the most beautiful roads in the Trentino Alto Adige in a race divided into two challenging stages.

The final victory went to Brescia Edoardo Bellini and Roberto Tiberti on Fiat 508C from 1937, which repeated the success of the 2021.

Winter Marathon 2021, winners, how it went

At the Winter Marathon 2022 the Brescians triumphed in the absolute classification for the second consecutive year Edoardo Bellini And Roberto Tiberti on Fiat 508C from 1937, who have been able to calibrate the times to overcome the timed tests and have faced the entire race with great tenacity.

The Bellini / Tiberti crew on a 1937 Fiat 508C won the 2022 Winter Marathon

The crew made up of Guido Barcella And Ombretta Ghidotti on a 1938 Fiat 508C, while on the third step of the podium they went up Alberto Aliverti And Stefano Valente on Fiat 508C from 1937.

The spectacular Eberhard Trophy del Lago Ghiacciato in Madonna di Campiglio, direct elimination challenge reserved for the first 32 classified, saw the victory of Vincenzo Bertoli And Alberto Gamba in a 1938 Fiat 508C.

Miki Biasion at the wheel of the 1974 Lancia Stratos at the 2022 Winter Marathon

The two-time world rally champion also took part in the Winter Marathon 2022 Miki Biasion, Brand Ambassador of Eberhard & Co. at the wheel of a Lancia Stratos from 1974, a model that made rally history.

Highlights Winter Marathon 2022 VIDEO

FINAL Ranking Winter Marathon 2022

POS # CREW AUTO / TEAM POINTS 1 3 Bellini Edoardo

Tiberti Roberto Ottorino Fiat 508 C.FM

Franciacorta Motors 253 2 11 Barcella Guido

Ghidotti Ombretta Fiat 508 C.3T

Cremona Vintage Car 272 3 7 Aliverti Alberto

Valente Stefano Fiat 508 C. 274 4 6 Crugnola Roberto

Crugnola Mario Fiat 508 C. 308 5 17 Barcella Nicola

Vecchi Michele Porsche 356 C Coupe ‘

3T Vintage Car Cremona 310 6 5 Turelli Lorenzo

Turelli Mario Lancia Aprilia

Brescia Racing 320 7 20 Roberto Paradisi

Paradisi Andrea Fiat 850 Sport Coupe ‘ 331 8 21 Argenti Mauro

Amorous Roberta Porsche 911 T 2.2 347 9 13 Salvinelli Fabio

De Marco Maurizio Fiat 1100/103 360 10 24 Seneci Angelo Tobia

Russian Elizabeth Innocenti Mini Cooper 1300

MITE project 365 11 9 Ezio room

Cioffi Gianluca Lancia Aprilia

Emmebi 70 366 12 4 Belometti Andrea Luigi

Vavassori Doriano Fiat 508 C.

Brescia Racing 400 13 10 Bertoli Vincenzo

Gamba Alberto Fiat 508 C.

FM Franciacorta Motors 410 14 16 Bisi Massimo

Cattivelli Claudio Porsche 356 B Coupe ‘

RI Porsche 356 416 15 29 Gennaro Luigino

“Steve Clark” Fiat 1100/103 434 16 1 Belotti Matteo

Belotti Martina Bugatti Type 37A

Brescia Racing 443 17 22 Bonetti Attilio

Lanzini Mauro Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce

Emmebi 70 449 18 77 Turri Giacomo

Ciatti Luisa Fiat 1500 Cabriolet

MITE project 466 19 8 Pedrali Giovanni

Finardi Bruno Fiat 508 C.FM

Franciacorta Motors 474 20 18 Domenico Battagliola

Fredi Paolo Porsche 356 C Coupe ‘

3T Vintage Car Cremona 508 21 2 Nobis Giuseppe

Salvetti Paolo Fiat 1500

3T Vintage Car Cremona 522 22 28 Virdis Alexander

Giordo Silvi Porsche 356 Coupe ‘

RI Porsche 356 532 23 15 Arzoni Moreno

Gregori Mar Volvo 121

3T Vintage Car Cremona 539 24 34 Guggiana Riccardo

Parisi Giuseppe Porsche 356 C Coupe ‘

FM Franciacorta Motors 564 25 51 Molgora Alessandro

Molinari Ermanno Triumph TR2

FM Franciacorta Motors 587 26 19 Peli Osvaldo

Don Nicola Porsche 911 L

Brescia Racing 596 27 33 Sacco Alberto

Serri Fabrizio Porsche 356 B Coupe ‘

Emmebi 70 625 28 25 Malucelli Andrea

Bernuzzi Monica Launch Beta Montecarlo

FM Franciacorta Motors 675 29 110 Piona Emanuel

Renaldini Enrico Launch Beta Montecarlo 675 30 55 Battagliola Andrea

Nodari Alberto Austin Healey 100 BN1

3T Vintage Car Cremona 676 31 32 Soldo Giovanni

Soldo Gabriele Triumph TR3A 697 32 27 Riboldi Riccardo Girolamo

Riboldi Federico Fiat 508 C.

FM Franciacorta Motors 703 33 50 Bergomi Gianluca

Bettineschi Nicolò Lancia Appia C10 717 34 26 Diana Alberto

Carrotta Alberto Fiat 508 C.

RI Porsche 356 727 35 31 Gatta Marco

Maffina Luigi Porsche 356 A Coupe ‘

Brescia Racing 727 36 14 Pighi Giovanni

Callegari Luigi Porsche 356 B Roadster 729 37 36 Ruggeri Cesare

Ruggeri Francesca Austin Healey 3000 Mk III

3T Vintage Car Cremona 750 38 41 Beccalossi Carlo

Marchioni Marzia Innocenti Mini Minor Mk I

Brescia Racing 769 39 40 Gregori Claudio

Antonioli Serena Fiat 600 D Multipla

3T Vintage Car Cremona 824 40 30 Gasbarri Leandro

Rossoni Roberto Porsche 356 A Coupe ‘

RI Porsche 356 830 41 35 Garilli Diego

Romeo butchers Fiat 600 D 876 42 69 BecchettI Giorgio

Savoldini Nicola Triumph TR3A 937 43 53 Motta Andrea

Vicenzi Thomas Austin Healey 100 BN1 948 44 37 Beard Giovanni

Mayer Amelia Alfa Romeo 1750 Spider Veloce

Emmebi 70 969 45 59 Rossi Gianmarco

Bertocchi Marco Volvo PV444 1047 46 78 Foresti Cesare

Bonomi Simone Quirino Porsche 356 SC Coupe ‘

Brescia Racing 1059 47 82 Giorgetti Giampiero

Grillini Sabrina Lancia Fulvia Coupe ‘ 1132 48 38 Leonardo blacksmiths

Cipriani Sonia Volvo 121

MITE project 1141 49 75 Bosi Lorenzo

Alberti Francesco Volkswagen Beetle 1230 50 90 Tobacco Emanuele Maria

Marco Foscari Porsche 911 T 1571

Photo Winter Marathon 2022

I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

The article Winter Marathon 2022, final ranking 34th edition comes from NEWSAUTO.it.

#Winter #Marathon #final #ranking #34th #edition