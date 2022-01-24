It ended the Winter Marathon 2022, which was attended by 130 pilots, who have overcome 15 Alpine passes and 65 timed trials, to win the historic event a Madonna di Campiglio for historic cars. The crews traveled and admired the most beautiful roads in the Trentino Alto Adige in a race divided into two challenging stages.
The final victory went to Brescia Edoardo Bellini and Roberto Tiberti on Fiat 508C from 1937, which repeated the success of the 2021.
At the Winter Marathon 2022 the Brescians triumphed in the absolute classification for the second consecutive year Edoardo Bellini And Roberto Tiberti on Fiat 508C from 1937, who have been able to calibrate the times to overcome the timed tests and have faced the entire race with great tenacity.
The crew made up of Guido Barcella And Ombretta Ghidotti on a 1938 Fiat 508C, while on the third step of the podium they went up Alberto Aliverti And Stefano Valente on Fiat 508C from 1937.
The spectacular Eberhard Trophy del Lago Ghiacciato in Madonna di Campiglio, direct elimination challenge reserved for the first 32 classified, saw the victory of Vincenzo Bertoli And Alberto Gamba in a 1938 Fiat 508C.
The two-time world rally champion also took part in the Winter Marathon 2022 Miki Biasion, Brand Ambassador of Eberhard & Co. at the wheel of a Lancia Stratos from 1974, a model that made rally history.
FINAL Ranking Winter Marathon 2022
|POS
|#
|CREW
|AUTO / TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Bellini Edoardo
Tiberti Roberto Ottorino
|Fiat 508 C.FM
Franciacorta Motors
|253
|2
|11
|Barcella Guido
Ghidotti Ombretta
|Fiat 508 C.3T
Cremona Vintage Car
|272
|3
|7
|Aliverti Alberto
Valente Stefano
|Fiat 508 C.
|274
|4
|6
|Crugnola Roberto
Crugnola Mario
|Fiat 508 C.
|308
|5
|17
|Barcella Nicola
Vecchi Michele
|Porsche 356 C Coupe ‘
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|310
|6
|5
|Turelli Lorenzo
Turelli Mario
|Lancia Aprilia
Brescia Racing
|320
|7
|20
|Roberto Paradisi
Paradisi Andrea
|Fiat 850 Sport Coupe ‘
|331
|8
|21
|Argenti Mauro
Amorous Roberta
|Porsche 911 T 2.2
|347
|9
|13
|Salvinelli Fabio
De Marco Maurizio
|Fiat 1100/103
|360
|10
|24
|Seneci Angelo Tobia
Russian Elizabeth
|Innocenti Mini Cooper 1300
MITE project
|365
|11
|9
|Ezio room
Cioffi Gianluca
|Lancia Aprilia
Emmebi 70
|366
|12
|4
|Belometti Andrea Luigi
Vavassori Doriano
|Fiat 508 C.
Brescia Racing
|400
|13
|10
|Bertoli Vincenzo
Gamba Alberto
|Fiat 508 C.
FM Franciacorta Motors
|410
|14
|16
|Bisi Massimo
Cattivelli Claudio
|Porsche 356 B Coupe ‘
RI Porsche 356
|416
|15
|29
|Gennaro Luigino
“Steve Clark”
|Fiat 1100/103
|434
|16
|1
|Belotti Matteo
Belotti Martina
|Bugatti Type 37A
Brescia Racing
|443
|17
|22
|Bonetti Attilio
Lanzini Mauro
|Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce
Emmebi 70
|449
|18
|77
|Turri Giacomo
Ciatti Luisa
|Fiat 1500 Cabriolet
MITE project
|466
|19
|8
|Pedrali Giovanni
Finardi Bruno
|Fiat 508 C.FM
Franciacorta Motors
|474
|20
|18
|Domenico Battagliola
Fredi Paolo
|Porsche 356 C Coupe ‘
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|508
|21
|2
|Nobis Giuseppe
Salvetti Paolo
|Fiat 1500
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|522
|22
|28
|Virdis Alexander
Giordo Silvi
|Porsche 356 Coupe ‘
RI Porsche 356
|532
|23
|15
|Arzoni Moreno
Gregori Mar
|Volvo 121
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|539
|24
|34
|Guggiana Riccardo
Parisi Giuseppe
|Porsche 356 C Coupe ‘
FM Franciacorta Motors
|564
|25
|51
|Molgora Alessandro
Molinari Ermanno
|Triumph TR2
FM Franciacorta Motors
|587
|26
|19
|Peli Osvaldo
Don Nicola
|Porsche 911 L
Brescia Racing
|596
|27
|33
|Sacco Alberto
Serri Fabrizio
|Porsche 356 B Coupe ‘
Emmebi 70
|625
|28
|25
|Malucelli Andrea
Bernuzzi Monica
|Launch Beta Montecarlo
FM Franciacorta Motors
|675
|29
|110
|Piona Emanuel
Renaldini Enrico
|Launch Beta Montecarlo
|675
|30
|55
|Battagliola Andrea
Nodari Alberto
|Austin Healey 100 BN1
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|676
|31
|32
|Soldo Giovanni
Soldo Gabriele
|Triumph TR3A
|697
|32
|27
|Riboldi Riccardo Girolamo
Riboldi Federico
|Fiat 508 C.
FM Franciacorta Motors
|703
|33
|50
|Bergomi Gianluca
Bettineschi Nicolò
|Lancia Appia C10
|717
|34
|26
|Diana Alberto
Carrotta Alberto
|Fiat 508 C.
RI Porsche 356
|727
|35
|31
|Gatta Marco
Maffina Luigi
|Porsche 356 A Coupe ‘
Brescia Racing
|727
|36
|14
|Pighi Giovanni
Callegari Luigi
|Porsche 356 B Roadster
|729
|37
|36
|Ruggeri Cesare
Ruggeri Francesca
|Austin Healey 3000 Mk III
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|750
|38
|41
|Beccalossi Carlo
Marchioni Marzia
|Innocenti Mini Minor Mk I
Brescia Racing
|769
|39
|40
|Gregori Claudio
Antonioli Serena
|Fiat 600 D Multipla
3T Vintage Car Cremona
|824
|40
|30
|Gasbarri Leandro
Rossoni Roberto
|Porsche 356 A Coupe ‘
RI Porsche 356
|830
|41
|35
|Garilli Diego
Romeo butchers
|Fiat 600 D
|876
|42
|69
|BecchettI Giorgio
Savoldini Nicola
|Triumph TR3A
|937
|43
|53
|Motta Andrea
Vicenzi Thomas
|Austin Healey 100 BN1
|948
|44
|37
|Beard Giovanni
Mayer Amelia
|Alfa Romeo 1750 Spider Veloce
Emmebi 70
|969
|45
|59
|Rossi Gianmarco
Bertocchi Marco
|Volvo PV444
|1047
|46
|78
|Foresti Cesare
Bonomi Simone Quirino
|Porsche 356 SC Coupe ‘
Brescia Racing
|1059
|47
|82
|Giorgetti Giampiero
Grillini Sabrina
|Lancia Fulvia Coupe ‘
|1132
|48
|38
|Leonardo blacksmiths
Cipriani Sonia
|Volvo 121
MITE project
|1141
|49
|75
|Bosi Lorenzo
Alberti Francesco
|Volkswagen Beetle
|1230
|50
|90
|Tobacco Emanuele Maria
Marco Foscari
|Porsche 911 T
|1571
