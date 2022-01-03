Winter It’s raining in the metropolitan area – it’s time to take the time to clean the windshields

Freezing drizzle has fallen on a large area in southern and central Finland on Monday.

Motorists you should now take a few extra minutes to clean your car. On Monday, it was raining in the sky in many places in southern and central Finland.

In the metropolitan area, icing will be allowed until Monday evening.

Director of the Eastern Uusimaa Police Surveillance and Alarm Sector Jussi Huhtela in a tweet published on Sunday night, reminded motorists to clean their windshields of icy rain.

“Don’t, I repeat, don’t, drive an igloo!” Huhtela wrote.

Freezing seepage is observed in Finland every year, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Eveliina Tuovinen.

Drip is closely related to subcooled water, which means water that rains in the freezing water. Subcooled water is very sensitive to car windshields, for example.

Icy the drip creates a thin layer of ice when it rains on all surfaces. For this reason, icing forms on tree trunks after rain, for example.

The dripping of an individual’s life is not terribly affected, Tuovinen says. However, car windshields and other smooth surfaces may freeze and require action.

“The dripping on the surface of the snow creates a thin layer of ice that snaps when it breaks.”

Dripping on well-cleaned road surfaces can make a surprisingly and invisibly slippery surface.