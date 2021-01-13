Winter It will take a month to repair the snow that has thickened in the storm from the streets of Helsinki, the snow is still being dumped on the controversial Hernesaari shore.

The slowest way to get the snow that fell in a storm is in western Helsinki. There are far too few snow receiving places.

Tuesday and on Wednesday, it takes about a month to transport the snow that snowed in Helsinki. Approximately 300–350 units are used for the contract, with a variety of trucks, graders, plows and sanders. Various tools are being replaced by food processors to clear streets of snow.

The slowest snow removal is in western Helsinki. There are “really few places to receive snow relative to the street area”.

This is what the team manager of the City of Helsinki’s maintenance unit describes Tarja Myller. He sounds a little upset on the phone on Wednesday afternoon.

“A sufficient number of reception points have not been implemented in Helsinki’s land use as planned,” he says.

The most exciting Of Helsinki’s nine snow receiving locations, it has been in Hernesaari. There, snow and the rubbish that collects from the streets is poured into the sea. Helsinki is the only city or municipality in Finland that does so.

In previous years in Helsinki is even furiously demanded Stopping the snowfall on Pea Island. However, that is not the case. The Ministry of the Environment explained to the Finnish Environment Institute that in practice it is not only Helsinki’s way of pouring Lumia into the sea that should not be banned by law to combat environmental damage.

“Hernesaari will continue to be a snow dump. It’s also marked in the area formula, ”says the head of the water team Jari-Pekka Pääkkönen city ​​environmental services.

Aerial view of the Hernesaari snowfall site from January 2019.­

In Helsinki according to the ministry ends up with the snow in the sea as normal snow in the winter several thousand pounds of rubbish. At the same time, it is estimated that more than fifty million microplastic particles go.

The fact that rubbish and other contaminants end up in the sea does not matter to the city. Therefore, an environmental permit is being prepared for the Hernesaari snowfall with the ely center. Then the effects of snowfall on the environment would be monitored under the terms of the environmental permit.

Concentrations of harmful or eutrophic substances, according to the Ministry’s report, are practically low and therefore do not pose a significant risk to the marine environment.

In addition the city is preparing studies to be commissioned from industry consultants on the disadvantages of snowfall. The amount of litter, the quality of debris and other contaminants and the harmfulness of melted snow need to be clarified.

The city has also applied, for example, through an innovation competition new means of snow processing.

“Last winter, we couldn’t do surveys when there was no snow. We are researching how we can work to minimize inconveniences, ”says Pääkkönen.

The Ministry of the Environment has said that it will monitor the development of the situation in Helsinki. According to Pääkkönen, the ball is now in the city, and one possibility is to influence the snow removal with environmental regulations.

Pea Island is set to pile snow on the ground, and wait for what will be revealed when the snow melts.

“We’re trying to figure it out first. Not to ban everything, but to act so that the city’s infrastructure works, ”says Pääkkönen.

Consumable thus, nine reception points are in use to repair the traces of a week’s blizzard.

Hernesaari is important for the snow supply in Helsinki’s city center. According to the Ministry’s report, its necessity is also justified by the fact that short transport journeys produce less CO2 emissions as well as noise and congestion.

In addition to Hernesaari, there are six land sites. Then there are the reception points in Viikki and Kyläsaari, where the snow is treated in Viikki with the help of treated wastewater.

Ramparts and piles of snow should soon be removed from all parts of the city for two reasons. On the other hand, more snow may come and plowing space is needed. And then there is human security.

“For the benefit of our residents, we strive to be safe on the streets as soon as possible,” Myller says.