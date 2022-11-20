Winter is coming, but then the heat returns: that’s when

The month of December will mark the start of Winter; and this year promises to be crackling! The confirmation, which has just arrived, concerns the beginning of next month which could reserve us a cold and at times unstable climate, at least until the Immaculate Conception holiday. But the surprises don’t end there, on the contrary, today’s updates for Christmas show big news. Ilmeteo.it reports it

The first days of December will probably be characterized by cold temperatures with temperatures expected to be well below the climatic averages in a large part of Italy. To better understand what could happen we need to broaden our gaze to the European level where the great movements of air masses take place. According to the latest updates, already from the beginning of the month a series of depression fronts pushed and fed by air masses of Polar origin will slide from the high latitudes first towards the heart of Europe and then also invest our country.

Given the time distance we cannot go into detail yet, but if this is confirmed, flakes up to low altitude in the North cannot be excluded. Much will depend on the intensity of the rainfall and where the low depressions will form. Even in the Center-South there will be opportunities for new unstable phases on the weather front with showers in the form of thunderstorms due to the formation of cyclones in the Mediterranean basin.

These weather conditions may accompany us up to the Immaculate Conception, which therefore promises to be rather cold and dynamic.

Then, the trend for the following weeks up to the Christmas holidays sees a probable comeback of high pressure. A first official long-term projection of the authoritative Cin fact, European confirms a second part of the month of December with temperatures of around 2°C higher than the norm in some sectors of Europe, particularly in Russia and Scandinavia, or precisely in those “reservoirs of the cold” from which the cold impulses directed to the more southern latitudes, traditionally typical of this period of the year, should arrive. December: above average temperatures up to +1/1.5°C are expected, also for the Christmas holidays

If this were confirmed, there would also be serious consequences for Italy where a positive temperature anomaly of approx +1°C compared to the reference climatic averages over a large part of the country.

