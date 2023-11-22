During the past few days, the rainfall in the places designated for sheltering the displaced has become a new tragedy, Abu Ibrahim told Sky News Arabia, as a result of its negative effects on the general health of the tent residents, knowing that its intensity will increase with the onset of the winter season.

The forty-year-old man adds: “The situation is very difficult. We are very afraid of the rain because it represents destruction for us and causes severe damage to the tents in which we live. Most people live here after our homes were destroyed during the Israeli bombing of Gaza.”

Abu Ibrahim explains that there are many initiatives and efforts by international organizations to provide the necessary clothing and needs for the winter, but they are not sufficient, noting that “the supplies are few and cannot cover the requirements of the large population in the southern Gaza Strip.”

After the rain fell a few days ago on the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that the shelters cannot be lived in, but there are not enough options, noting that it distributed nylon blankets and mats as part of its humanitarian operations.

Abu Ibrahim pointed out the severe suffering of children due to the cold weather and the lack of the most basic heating needs, especially at night, amid fears that the war will continue until winter.

Health risks

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, spoke to Sky News Arabia about the health risks resulting from the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip with the impending cold weather, especially in light of the severe shortage of food and fuel.

Al-Mandhari says: “Those displaced into shelters inside Gaza will be more vulnerable than ever before to contracting diseases, especially with the disruption of routine vaccination activities.”

He continues: “The approaching winter and the shortage of medicines needed to treat infectious diseases will lead to an increase in the risk of accelerating the spread of diseases, and the matter is exacerbated by the incomplete coverage of the disease surveillance and monitoring system, including early detection and response capabilities.”

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean indicates that 1.6 million people have been displaced from their homes, half of them children, since the outbreak of war last month, with more than 740,000 of them living in crowded shelters, stressing that these people are exposed to imminent health risks.

He adds that the UNRWA Khan Yunis training center currently hosts more than 22,000 displaced people, with the area allocated for each person being less than two square metres, and at least 600 people sharing one toilet.

Cholera

UNRWA warned in a Facebook post that thousands of displaced people will face worsening conditions as winter approaches, as they are forced to live in the open, stressing the possibility of cholera spreading in those conditions, and that “this would be completely devastating.”

Al-Mandhari continues: “For cholera to occur, the bacteria must be present, and we have not discovered it in Gaza for years. However, the possibility exists that it may come from other areas.”

He stresses that the deterioration of health conditions resulting from the cold weather and poor conditions in Gaza, in addition to the lack of privacy, will lead to enormous risks to the health and safety of those who resort to shelters in the Strip.