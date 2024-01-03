Foreign training camps in January are traditionally also a showcase for new, upcoming talent. Who knows, Gabriel Misehouy, Thijs Kraaijeveld, Max de Ligt (not related) and Lucas Vennegoor or Hesselink (but related) will make as flashy an entrance this week as Wesley Sneijder, Cody Gakpo or Tonny Vilhena ever did.
Maarten Wijffels
