Thousands of flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday as the country tries to recover from a super blizzard that has already claimed 59 lives.

Officials in Erie County in western New York state, the area hardest hit by the historic winter storm, raised the death toll to 37, bringing the nation’s total to 59.

In Buffalo, the county’s main city, work continues 24 hours a day to restore power. According to a tweet from the city’s mayor, Byron Brown, 500 residents were still without power on Wednesday.

Roads, houses and shops have been left under the snow. In Lakeway, Texas, where a video showing large chunks of ice hanging from the roof of a car wash went viral.

Pieces of ice can be seen from the giant brush to clean cars and from the signage inside the car wash.

Another kind of crisis was taking place at the country’s airports, such as that of Southwest Airlines, that it had to cancel thousands more flights to try to overcome a spiral of logistical problems in recent days.

The airline’s problems left thousands of users stranded, as well as pilots and flight attendants.

Videos on social media showed rows of bags piling up at Southwest Airlines kiosks at airports in various cities. Donald Sneyder, a customer of the airline, was queuing with 40 other people at the airline’s baggage counter.

“I didn’t come earlier because this looked like a big disaster. But I hope to get my bags back today,” he said from the Baltimore airport three days after his flight to Indianapolis was cancelled. Another passenger in Baltimore told AFP, as she waited in a line of about 50 people, that she was hoping to find the car seat for her two-month-old baby.

