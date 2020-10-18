Most people no longer expect a white Christmas. But what will the winter weather in Germany be like in 2020? Snow fans draw hope.

How is it going to be Weather in winter 2020 in Germany ?

? Experts predict something cooler months than in previous years.

than in previous years. The trend makes Hope for snow, but a prediction for white Christmas remains difficult.

Munich – you know when it’s in Germany last one White Christmas gave? Almost everyone has to think at least a little bit at this point. Bad weather, sleet and a lot of mud November and December Always accompanied over the past few years. In fact, the last time a snowpack was closed almost across Germany was in 2010.

White Christmas in Germany: Even before, not every year – climate change is reducing opportunities today

At the Christmas eve it could even be like spring. In 2012 and 2013, the temperatures in the south-east even scratched the 20 degree mark. In Freiburg in 2012, thick woolen jackets could stay in the closet at 18.9 degrees Celsius. Snow * was surprisingly rare on the holidays, even in the past.

“Wetter.com “ has analyzed the records of the past 70 years and determined: Between 1981 and 2010 was Snow on Christmas Eve not significantly less than between 1951 and 1980. But since 2010 the comparison between the past and the present has drifted apart. It is now Temperature mean in Germany around 1.5 degrees Celsius increased. The chance of snow decreases continuously.

Winter weather in Germany: does a low bring the snow on Christmas Eve?

But Climate change and trends do not make the forecast for individual days. The Hope for a white Christmas is big this year contrary to the development. According to calculations of the CFS long-term model, on December 24, 2020 be brought to Germany by a deeply cold polar air. So it will most likely get cold over the holidays. The average should be Winter 2020/21 still move something above the temperature mean.

Winter 2020: December forecast gives hope – “Feels too cold a month”

“Wetter.net” meteorologist Dominik Jung forecast in conversation with the image even a colder winter. The phrase “even less warm” would probably be a little more accurate. “The December trend from the NOAA weather agency shows that the month average should fail, “he explains,” that means: Not as warm as in previous years, but felt like a cool month ”.

An average weather * in December will therefore be “too cool“Feel. In a worrying way, the expert expects that people in Germany are already addressing the warm winter got used to. Still not surprising, after all, there have been heat records hailing since 2010.

Weather in Germany: Cold autumn does not guarantee a cold winter – snow forecast difficult

Because of the cold autumn so far, one cold winter Jung describes it as “technically complete nonsense” and does not want to make a promise of snow under any circumstances. The calculated trend does not allow any prediction, but they are basic requirements thanks to the cooler temperatures, at least once better than in previous years. Unfortunately, the current forecasts do not offer more than one hope – but at least they do. (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen editorial network.

