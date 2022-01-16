EP Sunday, January 16, 2022, 3:35 p.m.



Under the slogan ‘That’s how it sounds Winter’, the Alternative Free Time (T-LA) program of the Department of Youth, directed by the mayor David Martínez Noguera, offers a total of 65 activities, 25 of them free, which will be developed between the months from January to March.

Among the different sounds that enter fully this term, the youth of Cartagena will be able to enjoy a training offer through voiceover and dubbing courses, as well as a wide variety of musical workshops, such as setting up their own recording studio, or the construction chords, among others.

In addition, the councilor explained that “with the ‘We are going to the snow’ block of activities, interested young people will be able to ski or snowboard in Sierra Nevada, with the help of professionals on January 23, February 19 and 13. of March. There will also be a combination of activities at the Borreguiles station with slides, donuts and sleds scheduled for March 5.

In the same way, activities such as horseback riding through the natural environment of Calblanque, comic and illustration workshops, board games, as well as scenery and miniature painting are maintained, which will have a special role in this new edition.

As a novelty and aware of the good reception in other editions, ‘The Nights of Youth Resources’ return, in which «on the last Friday of each month the facilities of this Center of the Department of Youth will remain open to offer, prior registration, a block of activities aimed at young people between 14 and 35 years old”, David Martínez Noguera has indicated.

The Resource Nights will include cooking workshops, capoeira, balloon twisting, coaching, crafts, creative workshops, music, magic and astronomy. A wide range of alternatives for healthy leisure. The planned opening nights will take place on January 28, February 25, March 25. All activities are designed and adapted to the established health measures, giving interested people the option of consulting the full program on the T-LA website.

Those interested in participating may receive more information by sending an email to participacionjuvenil@ayto-cartagena.es or by calling 968128862.

The fall T-LA program was attended by more than a thousand young people. The activities with the most successful participation were those related to face-to-face cooking workshops, horseback riding, trips to Madrid and Sierra Nevada, Halloween, the Second Food Collection Campaign and online cooking and Christmas workshops.

For its part, the social networks of the program had a great reception with a reach of 156,918 people.