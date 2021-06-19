With the advance of vaccination and one month after the start of the winter season, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens, assured that they work with the provinces in the protocols and will evaluate together with the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, the interjurisdictional transit to promote tourism.

In addition, it confirmed a financial aid of $ 22 thousand per month until December for tourism companies for current expenses, and even the payment of bonuses.

“We are working for the winter season. The vaccination plan is going very well and first gives us great relief and then predictability. The winter season is in a month’s time and we are already working with the provinces on protocols. Eventually together with the Minister of Health we will make the decision whether there may be interjurisdictional transit“said Lammens in dialogue with” Let’s say everything “for CNN Radio.

The sixth edition of the Assistance Fund for Tourist Providers (APTur), aimed at guides and other providers of tourist services, will grant a non-refundable contribution of 22 thousand pesos per month, from August to December. Lammens estimated that the aid will reach 6,500 companies.

On the other hand, he described the first edition of the “Previaje” program as “a success” and announced that in the next few days they will announce another edition that it could even include the month of December.

The return of football



Lammens was also consulted about the return of the public to the football stadiums: “There is no clear roadmap for the return because what we learned from the pandemic is that you can’t have 100% predictability“.

“What changed is that we now have a light at the end of the tunnel, which are vaccines. If we continue with this rhythm (of vaccination) and we reach a significant percentage of the immunized population, it will be about the last quarter to have an audience on the courts, it will be next year. I hope it is as soon as possible because all the clubs have dropped the quota social in a noisy way. ”

And, with the Argentine National Team in the middle of the Copa América dispute in Brazil, the Minister of Tourism and Sports assured: “I think it was a good decision (not playing in Argentina) because it was a very conflicting message with what people were experiencing, at a very critical moment of the second wave in which we were asking the merchants for an effort “.

NE