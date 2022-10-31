Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Ski areas in Austria are working on savings plans for the 2022/2023 ski season. But the ski passes are getting more expensive. © janhetman/imago

Ski resorts in Austria are preparing for a harsh winter. Saving energy is the order of the day. Ski holidaymakers will probably have to dig deeper into their pockets.

Vienna – Skiing in Austria will be an expensive pleasure in the 2022/23 winter season. Lift tickets have again become significantly more expensive in some places. On average, the prices for a day ski pass for adults have increased by between nine and ten percent. In addition, most ski areas are in winter economy mode: heated seats in the lifts, reduced use of snow cannons and shorter operating times are talks with lift operators at the start of the season.

Austria: Ski resorts have to save energy in the 2022/23 winter season

Even in the posh ski resort of Kitzbühel, savings are to be made. The seat heating in the Tyrolean ski area should only be switched on when the temperature is below zero degrees and there should be no night skiing. The Mayor of Kitzbühel has already announced that he will take action against “luxury consumption” and rich energy wasters in the winter sports resort. Especially since money hardly plays a role for many holiday home owners.

In the Salzburg ski areas it is still uncertain whether there will be no seat heating, whether the lift will run more slowly or whether there will be restrictions on the operating hours. One thing is certain: the day ski pass will be more expensive. A day ticket for the ski areas of Zell am See, Kaprun, Saalbach-Hinterglemm and Leogang-Fieberbrunn costs 66 euros in the high season. Depending on the ski area, the price increase is between 6.5 and 11 percent, reports the ORF.

Austria: St. Anton increases prices by almost 10 percent

In the ski area of ​​St. Anton in the Tyrolean Oberland, ticket prices in winter are therefore rising at an above-average rate. A day ticket will be around ten percent more expensive, the price will rise from 61 euros to 67 euros, according to the Arlberger Bergbahnen.

The energy crisis is forcing ski resorts to save energy. The range of measures is large. Every area is under scrutiny. This includes hot water in the toilets. In order to create savings incentives in tourism, there is a compromise when it comes to radiant heaters. They may only be used if no energy cost subsidy is claimed, explained Austria’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Susanne Kraus-Winkler, in a press release on October 18.

Ski areas in Austria: This is what winter vacationers expect

Cable cars and lifts can run more slowly

Seat heating limited

no night skiing

less snowmaking

Day ski passes are becoming more expensive

Austria: Use of snow cannons on the test bench

In addition to the lift operation, the use of snow cannons is also considered to be energy-intensive. According to the ORF, the Saalbach-Hinterglemm (Pinzgau) ski area uses as much electricity per winter season for snowmaking as 5,000 households in a year. But artificial snow is essential for a successful winter season. Many operators now also rely on green electricity. In a press release, Tourismus Tirol refers to photovoltaic modules, for example in the Wilder Kaiser ski area on buildings and lifts.

Winter vacation in Austria: Germans want to save on vacation

Although ski vacationers in Austria have to dig deeper into their pockets, there is optimism about the 2022/23 winter season. “People are longing for a winter holiday,” says a study commissioned by “Österreich Werbung” in which more than 10,000 people in several countries were interviewed. Austria is therefore among the top destinations. The holiday mood has increased. 17 million people would plan their holidays in Austria. This would put the numbers back at the pre-corona level.

However, according to a survey, around a quarter (26 percent) in Germany want to forego skiing or a holiday in the snow. This was the result of a YouGov survey commissioned by the clothing manufacturer Schöffel. 23 percent want to limit their winter vacation. In principle, those surveyed no longer want to travel so far, shorten the length of their stay, go less to après-ski or stop off at a hut as often. As part of the survey, 2041 adults were interviewed online across Germany between September 19th and 21st. (ml)