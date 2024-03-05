Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

Winter seems to be over in most parts of Germany. Things are different in the Alps – there is a blast of fresh snow waiting in some areas. A federal office warns winter sports enthusiasts.

Munich – In most parts of Germany, winter said goodbye in January. February was characterized by mild temperatures and a lot of precipitation. According to weather experts, it was one of the hottest, with an average of 7.1 degrees warmest since weather records began. Temperatures in March are expected to remain spring-like for the time being. However, there is now good news for snow fans: winter is returning in the Alps. However, a warning is also issued for some areas.

Fresh snow in Austria: Winter comeback in some Alpine regions

On the night of Wednesday, March 6th, the western Alpine region will be increasingly influenced by a Genoa low. At the same time, colder air is flowing from the northwest. This means a winter comeback for western regions in Austria. It should be at night loud UWZthe Austrian storm centerin Vorarlberg and in large parts of Tyrol there will be persistent and at times heavy snowfall.

The snowfall limit drops to 900 to 700 meters in the north of Tyrol and down to the valleys in Vorarlberg. Alpine regions that are above around 1,000 meters can expect up to 20 cm of fresh snow in Vorarlberg and the Tyrolean Oberland. On the mountains it can even be up to 50 cm, according to forecasts from meteorologists. Even in the south of Bavaria it can snow in the middle of the week and there can be high amounts of precipitation.

The Alps are about to make a winter comeback. © IMAGO/Michelangelo Oprandi

The onset of winter is also continuing in the Swiss Alpine regions

Winter has been around for a while in the Swiss Alps. Thick flakes must still be expected above 1,000 meters. In some areas there can even be up to half a meter of fresh snow, according to the meteorologists from the Swiss Weather Service MeteoNews predict. The Natural hazards portal of the Swiss Federal Office also warns of the danger of avalanches. In areas above 1,800 meters there is a “significant danger” of dry avalanches and wind slabs due to the fresh snow.

Federal Office with urgent warning: “Significant danger”, especially for skiers

Winter sports enthusiasts in particular should avoid steep slopes at these altitudes – the weather situation is “most critical”. The Federal Office recommends that inexperienced skiers stick to open slopes. How serious warnings like these are was most recently made clear on March 2nd in the Kreuzboden-Hohsaas ski area in Saas-Grund. There, a skier was hit by an avalanche and buried under a blanket of snow. The man died at the scene of the accident. A few days earlier, a 21-year-old from Munich died in South Tyrol after an avalanche accident.

The winter comeback is not only causing chaotic conditions in Switzerland. In the Italian region of Aosta Valley, an entire valley was evacuated due to the high risk of avalanches.