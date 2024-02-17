EAn 85-year-old woman from Bavaria was found dead in a ravine after a nighttime search operation in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. As the police announced on Saturday, it had fallen around 180 meters over steep terrain in the Damüls area.

On Friday morning, the holidaymaker from the Starnberg district went for a walk. After she didn't return, her son called her hotel that evening, which in turn alerted the emergency services. Around 50 rescue workers, as well as search dogs, a helicopter and a thermal imaging drone were involved in the search.

After around eight hours, the woman was found dead in a stream bed on Saturday night. There was no snow on the hiking trail where the woman apparently slipped and fell, an alpine police officer told the German Press Agency.