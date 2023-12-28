Winter | Helsinki has a popular pulkkamaki hill

In Viikki-Seura's opinion, the newly approved park plan could be implemented in such a way that Pulkkamäki is preserved.

Viking the popular sledding hill is going to be climbed.

The change is related to the sports construction planned for the area by the City of Helsinki, where Viikinkenttà will be covered with artificial grass instead of sand. In addition, an outdoor fitness center will be built next to the field, the kind that are popular in Helsinki and the capital region.

The reform in itself is therefore positive for the residents of the area. However, its side effect is considered unnecessary.

“It's the only possible sledding hill in that area,” says the chairman of the Viikki Society Riitta Korhonen.

According to him, it would still be good to study an alternative where the field is renewed but the sledding hill is also preserved. In Viikki-Seura, we are considering whether we should still organize an on-site inspection between the residents and the city.

“I think preservation would be possible.”

Viikki club already tried to oppose the destructive construction plan of the children's beloved pulkkamäki earlier in the fall. The Helsinki City Environment Board, however, approved the building plan in the form of which the story of pulkkamäki ends.

From the city's point of view, pulkkamäki is unofficial because it is not separately marked as pulkkamäki.

The city's zoning officials fear that an unofficial sledding hill would cause dangerous situations after the field is renovated. According to the city, sledders can bump into fitness equipment and court users.

In Viikki-Seura The official responsibility of the City of Helsinki is understood.

At the same time, however, the exclusion of pole vaulters and exercisers from each other and the reality of the danger are questioned: during the best pole time, i.e. in winter, there is hardly a rush of fitness equipment.

According to chairman Korhonen, it is possible that the Viikki-Seura will still try to influence the designers. It is also possible to appeal the board's decision. However, the unfortunate side of complaints is that a complaint would delay the renovation.

“Yes, the field needs urgent renewal, without a doubt. But there are a lot of children and schoolchildren here. If only a solution could be found that would also think about them.”