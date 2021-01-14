Winter Helsinki appeals to the townspeople: cars hanging on the plow road should be dug from their snow graves – “Then you wouldn’t have to tow”

Snowstorm The plowing of the streets after 2000 is slow in Helsinki. Work is slowed down by the huge amount of snow that dusted on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as cars parked along the streets.

“The situation on the side streets is acute,” says the foreman in charge Pekka Stenius City of Helsinki Construction Service Company Stara.

“Bigger equipment can’t be taken to them because there are cars standing on both sides. They are then passed through with the buckets. On the main roads, the situation is good compared to how much snow has come, ”describes Stenius.

Plowing in Kruununhaka on Thursday.­

During Tuesday and Wednesday, a rare amount of snow fell on the metropolitan area. Last mid-January in the metropolitan area has been as much snow ten years ago. In Nuuksio, for example, there is currently more than half a meter of snow, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The hardest During the snowfall, Helsinki’s plowing has focused on cleaning the main streets and streets used by public transport, as well as cleaning the busiest sidewalks and cycle paths. The residential streets have been in turn since then.

The slowness of the plowing work is repeated in Stenius’ speech.

“There’s work all the time, but there’s so much snow.”

A big challenge for plowing are cars parked along narrow streets. Due to the amount of snow, according to Stenius, cars have been parked both on the sidewalk and too close to the roadway.

Cars could be dug from the hang around Helsinki after the snowstorm.­

A motorist parked on the sidewalk on Solnantie on Wednesday.­

Cars will start moving from under the cleaning works along the streets probably next week. This is done by means of weekly or monthly cleaning signs already on the streets or transfer prompts that are brought separately to the streets.

The city of Helsinki has at its disposal cleansing plans.fiservice where you can check transfer requests. You can also order the data to your phone as a text message. However, the service does not show street area reservations related to, for example, construction or excavation work.

Cars that have not been moved will be towed away. Stenius sighs deeply and says he hopes motorists will follow the transfer prompts.

“Then there would be no need to tow.”

City recalls that the fewer cars parked on the streets, the faster the streets are cleared of snow. Citizens are encouraged to park in parking garages, for example, if possible. Many parking garages in the city center offer a discount with a resident parking code.