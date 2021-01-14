Winter Heavy snow loads can cause the risk of collapsing on the roofs of large halls, authorities warn

Environmental and safety authorities advise owners of large halls to monitor the condition of the hall’s roof structures. The snow load in southern Finland has risen higher than usual.

Lumen the number in southern Finland has grown rapidly than usual. It puts pressure on the roof structures of large halls, warn the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) in its bulletin.

Leading hydrologist Bertel Vehviläinen Sykesta reminds in the press release that monitoring the condition of snow loads and load-bearing structures is a statutory duty of owners of large halls and manege.

“If necessary, care must be taken to remove snow from the roofs with the help of professionals. The rule of thumb is that the 50-cent layer of snow on the roof of a large hall must be removed and a 20–30-cent layer on the roofs of bubble halls, ”says Vehviläinen.

Problems can arise if snow is swayed on a single roof or part of it. Wind and snow squeaking are strongest in the coastal area and especially on the roofs of halls with angular shapes.

Of the big ones the roof structures of halls, manege and especially bubble halls must be actively monitored. According to the release, the closure of the bubble halls should also be considered as a precaution, as several halls have collapsed in recent days.

For example, on Wednesday, January 13, located in Tapiola, Espoo Esport Arenan the roof collapsed due to a snow load.

In southern Finland and arm Lapland, the critical snow load of 100 kilos per square meter has already been reached in some places. The critical snow load in bubble halls is only 30 pounds per square meter. PVC roofs can also be in danger of collapsing.

“The reason has usually been shortcomings in the design of the overall stiffening of the structures. Tukes has begun to investigate the security risks of these halls, ”says Tukes’ chief inspector Petri Kulmala in the bulletin.

The roofs of small houses and apartment buildings tend to withstand snow loads better than large buildings. However, authorities warn of the dangers of snow falling from roofs.