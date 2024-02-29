Home page World

Upside down world: While it feels like spring is already in Germany, it has snowed on the popular holiday island of Mallorca.

Palma de Mallorca – The first leaves are already sprouting in Germany, even though it is still February. The actually cold month broke all records in this country and, at an average of 7.1 degrees, was the warmest since measurements began. Some people like to flee south at these times to avoid the winter. But there, of all places, a completely different picture emerges: it snowed in Mallorca.

Snow on Mallorca: Storms over the Spanish holiday island – “temperature anomalies” in southern Europe

On Tuesday, February 27th, the unpleasant weather began. After a winter with little rain, a storm swept across the Spanish island. The Mallorca newspaper reported heavy, continuous rain. According to the Spanish weather service Aemet, 57 liters of precipitation per square meter fell on Wednesday morning. Snow even fell on the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range; the snow layer there measured four centimeters.

“From 600 or 700 meters there were snowflakes,” explains qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather portal wetter.net. The expert speaks of “temperature anomalies” in southern Europe. While Italy is still warmer than usual at this time of year, cold air has gathered over the western Mediterranean, the Iberian Peninsula and parts of France.

High wind speeds: Ten meter high waves off Mallorca

There is currently no holiday weather in the Balearic Islands. The wind was blowing at up to 96 km/h via Mallorca. And in addition to snow and rain, the storm also brings rough seas. According to the Mallorca newspaper warned on Wednesday. The sun will come through every now and then in the coming days and the temperatures in the lowlands will climb to 17 degrees on Thursday, but the weather will remain uncomfortable and changeable in the coming days. (MD)