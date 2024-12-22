Winter gastronomic route: 11 typical dishes perfect to combat the cold

When the temperature drops and the cold penetrates to the bones, the body asks us not to feed it with a salad or a cold gazpacho, but with hot dishes that comfort us from head to toe. And it is at this time of year, on those days when even our scarves fall short, when we most value the pleasure of a steaming and restorative dish, the kind that transports us to our grandmothers’ kitchen, where tradition is cook over low heat.

Spanish gastronomy, with its wide richness and diversity, finds one of its best settings in winter. Stews, stews and stews become the true protagonists, revealing the flavors that are born from respect for local ingredients and care in each recipe. Each bite is a trip to the past, an encounter with stories that have survived time and are still present on our tables thanks to the dedication of those who keep these traditions alive.

Dishes that not only feed, but also tell stories. Recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, overcoming cultural changes and adapting to new times without losing their essence. And in many cases they respond to a basic and useful gastronomy, born in the most rural environments. In winter, when the cold calls for warmth and shelter, traditional Spanish cuisine envelops us like a hug, reminding us that, sometimes, the best way to travel is through the palate. And to prove it, here is a route through different Spanish regions in which to try some of these characteristic dishes, always keeping in mind that there may be versions because each house provides its own touch with one or another ingredient.

Lebaniego stew (Cantabria)

In the heart of the Liébana valley, in Cantabria, we find this dish that combines small, buttery Potes chickpeas with potatoes and cabbage (or cabbage), along with meats such as cured meat, chorizo, bacon, blood sausage and marinated ribs. What makes it special is the ‘bola lebaniega’, also known as filling, which combines a mixture of bread crumbs, parsley, beaten egg and a little chorizo ​​and bacon that is great to add texture and flavor to the dish.

Lebaniego stew is the perfect dish to regain strength after a hike through the Picos de Europa or a walk through the towns of the valley, because its high caloric content recovers even the most tired and cold bodies.





Cooked maragato (León)

In the León region of Maragatería, cocido maragato defies culinary conventions by being served ‘upside down’. First, the meats: chorizo, blood sausage, ear, chicken, pig’s trotters and bacon. Then, the chickpeas with cabbage and, finally, the very warm soup. This hearty dish, ideal for the coldest days, is accompanied by filling, similar to lebaniego, with bread crumbs, beaten egg, chorizo ​​and blood sausage that absorbs the juices of the stew.

History tells that, when the Maragatos traveled through Spain as muleteers and merchants, it was customary to travel with a wooden lunch box filled with pieces of cooked pork. When they arrived at the inns, they first ate that meat and then ordered a hot soup. And that’s where the tradition of eating it upside down comes from. Enjoying it in a Maragato inn, in the middle of winter, is an experience that combines tradition, history and a flavor that will surely make us come back for more.

Escudella i carn d’olla (Catalunya)

This Catalan stew has its peculiarities, like all stews. Escudella is the star dish of the coldest winters in Catalonia. It includes meats such as chicken, beef and pig’s trotters, as well as sausages, both white and black, as well as vegetables and chickpeas. All cooked slowly to extract maximum flavor. The escudella is really the rich and aromatic soup that is obtained from the cooking broth. And in this case we find two peculiarities: the pilotsa type of elongated meatballs shaped like croquettes, made with meat, egg, bread, garlic and parsley, and the galetslarge pasta shells that are made in the broth.

In Catalonia the escudella brings families together around the table, turning each meal into a celebration of tradition. Like a good stew, escudella is capable of ‘resurrecting a dead person’.





Madrid stew (Madrid)

In Madrid, cocido is a ritual that is enjoyed in stages or ‘turns’: first, a golden and comforting broth accompanied by noodles, the result of hours of cooking with bones and chickpeas; then, chickpeas served with vegetables and potatoes, all topped with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil; and finally, the meats: blood sausage, chorizo, bacon and hen (or chicken). Some people also add a ball of filling made of bread, egg, bacon, garlic and parsley, although this is optional. Each step is a tribute to home cooking, patience and the art of mixing flavors.

The Madrid winter invites you to seek refuge in centuries-old taverns, where stew is the star dish. It is in those places where tradition stays alive and each spoonful seems to tell you a story of the most authentic Madrid. But it is so popular that you will also find it on the menu of the day in many restaurants, even during the week, and on Sundays in many homes.

Asturian fabada (Asturias)

The Asturian fabada is one of the best-known spoon dishes in Spain. In the heart of Asturias, where the green of the valleys freezes with the cold of winter, fabada becomes an essential dish. The tender and creamy beans are cooked together with the compango (chorizo, blood sausage and bacon), creating a rich, dense broth that imbues each spoonful with a deep, smoky flavor. Compared to cooked ones, it is basic in ingredients, but more delicate and just as appetizing.

There is no better way to enjoy it than in a traditional cider house, accompanied by natural cider, some local cheeses and good company. You will see that each bite is a tribute to the Asturian land, its tradition and its welcoming character.





Railway pot (León, Cantabria and Bizkaia)

Born among the workers of the La Robla train (Bilbao-La Robla Railway, inaugurated in 1894), the railway pot or putxera is a traditional stew that is cooked in a metal pot over a charcoal fire. Although its recipe varies depending on the region, we can understand it as a potato stew with meat, which may include pork ribs, chorizo ​​and vegetables.

The metal pot with legs itself is what gives its name to the dish, and the former train drivers, brakemen and other railway personnel had to figure out how to cook on their long train journeys through terrain where, in winter, the cold is harsh. desire. Nowadays this dish has become a gastronomic specialty in places like Cistierna (León), Mata Porquera (Cantabria) or Balmaseda (Bizkaia).

Beans from La Granja (Segovia)

In the coldest Segovia, La Granja beans are a true culinary lifesaver. These large beans are stewed with chorizo, pig’s ear, bacon and blood sausage, creating a dense and tasty dish that warms the soul. The beans, with their buttery texture, absorb all the flavors of their cooking companions, becoming a delicacy worthy of the most demanding palates. To give you an idea of ​​their size, if they are good, one or two at most will fit in each tablespoon.

They are originally from La Granja de San Ildefonso, about 10 km from Segovia. An environment that when the cold hits is surrounded by snow-capped mountains at the foot of the Sierra de Guadarrama, and where in winter the gastronomy and the landscape are in perfect harmony.





Rotten pot (Burgos)

With a name that arouses curiosity, the rotten pot is a Burgos dish that possibly dates back to the Middle Ages. Its base is Ibeas red beans, small and with thin skin, cooked with ribs, chorizo, blood sausage, ear, pig’s trotters and bacon. The result is a stew with intense flavors, ideal for the cold days of Castilla y León.

It is believed that its name actually comes from powerful pot (pot of the powerful), referring to the wealthy people who could have access to this type of dishes. It is best served in clay pots, as has always been done, so that its traditional flavors transport us to another era with every bite.

Galician broth (Galicia)

In Galicia, where rain and wind are part of the winter landscape, Galician broth becomes a real necessity. This simple dish combines turnip greens, potatoes, white beans, some beef and a touch of rancid spread. Although humble in its ingredients, its flavor is deep and comforting, as if each spoonful carried with it the essence of the Galician fields. And as with practically all dishes of its kind, there is no single recipe.

Galician broth is the perfect start to any winter meal, a dish that not only nourishes, but also reconnects with the roots of a cuisine that always respects the land and its products. As usually happens in Galician gastronomy.





Migas from La Mancha (Castilla-La Mancha)

In the vast plains of La Mancha, migas are a dish that warms the body. Made with crumbled hard bread, they are fried with garlic, paprika and olive oil, and accompanied with pieces of chorizo, bacon or even fresh grapes to add a sweet contrast. Another good example of how traditional food has become a dish present in any type of restaurant, from the most humble to the most sophisticated.

In winter, migas are especially enjoyed in the towns of La Mancha, where the aroma of paprika invades the streets and turns any meal into a party. And if they are also accompanied with a good local red, even better.

Andalusian stew (Andalusia)

Although the Andalusian winter is not as cold as in other regions, the puchero is still a classic that is not missing from the tables. This type of stew based on chickpeas, vegetables, pork and beef, is accompanied by the famous ‘pringá’, which is a way of presenting the meats, bone ham and bacon, crumbling everything, so that it is accompanied of bread becomes a real delight.

It is a humble dish, but full of flavor, which reflects the essence of southern cuisine: simple, generous and always designed to share. The broth, optionally, can include noodles or rice, as well as a little mint to revolutionize its flavor.