KCombiner Vinzenz Geiger won Olympic gold in the individual on the normal hill. The man from Oberstdorf, who had spent the past few days in corona isolation, beat Norwegian Jörgen Graabak and Lukas Greiderer from Austria after a jump and cross-country skiing over ten kilometers. It was the fourth gold in Beijing for the German team.

The Allgäu continued a German gold series: In 2018 in Pyeongchang, the combined athletes of national coach Hermann Weinbuch had won all three competitions.

