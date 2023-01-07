Winter | Freezing record broken in Muonio, snowfall will arrive in Finland on Sunday

It will be freezing all over the country on Saturday. Next week, the weather will start to cool down considerably.

Expiring the coldest readings of the winter were measured on Saturday morning in Muonio, Lapland, when the temperature dropped to 34.8 degrees below zero, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In the north, the temperatures have remained on the freezing side even after nightfall. Around ten in the morning, for example, 34.2 degrees of frost was measured in Sodankylä.

In the east, it will be around twenty degrees below zero on Saturday, and in the southern and western parts of the country it will be 5–10 degrees.

“The cloudiness slightly prevents the most severe frosts. It increases little by little and the wind starts to pick up a bit,” says the meteorologist on duty To Eerik Saarika.

Saarikallen according to the Ostrobothnia region, there will be some snowfall already on Saturday. A wider rain front will arrive in Finland on Sunday.

For Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued warnings for bad driving weather in the western parts of the country due to snowfall and cooling weather.

“Since the beginning of the week, it has generally been snowing almost every day, initially mainly in the west. On Tuesday, there may be a snow flurry on the south coast as well.”

After Tuesday, the weather will start to cool down, and the temperature can turn positive even as far as southern Lapland.