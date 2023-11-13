Although slightly late, thefall it has finally arrived; the drop in temperatures therefore allows you to tidy up your wardrobe, putting aside polo shirts, t-shirts and Bermuda shorts to make room for slightly warmer garments in cotton or wool blend.

The long awaited change of season it is the perfect opportunity to also renew your look by choosing the accessories trendiest based on main fashion trends autumn winter 2023 – 2024. Let’s see below what they are and how to combine them to obtain an impeccable and fashionable outfit.

Women’s bags

An essential accessory in any wardrobe, they represent a particularly vast category; the various models differ in size, materials and style, adapting to the most diverse needs.

The autumn-winter 2024-24 collections show a strong tendency on the part of stylists to propose bags from full color womancharacterized by bright and lively shades such as green, red, chocolate color (one of the trendiest ever) or pink, in the wake of the success of the film Barbie. As far as design is concerned, the various proposals do not differ from the more classic models, with a slight tendency to favor soft bagsas they are comfortable and versatile, perfect for use all day long.

For those looking for a trendy bag, for special occasions or for daily commitments, there is no shortage of options online either, thanks to specialized shops like the one at Carpisa.

Tie

The trait d’union of the many style proposals brought to the catwalk by the main brands is the return to fashion of necktiein version minimal And full color. Many stylists have chosen the black, adding a further distinctive touch to outfits that are not necessarily elegant or busy but certainly with a strong personality. Prada, however, presented a combination Tone on tonewith the tie the same shade as the shirt.

The popularity of ties is part of a more general trend to propose classic-cut looks, which is also clearly evident from the types of ties jackets seen on the catwalk: the autumn-winter 2023/24 collections, in fact, are united by a decidedly sober and elegant cut compared to previous years. With a little news: the return of the ‘models’boulder shoulders‘, i.e. the jackets a broad shoulders brought to the catwalk by Sander, Saint Laurent and Balmain, reminiscent of those so popular in the Eighties.

Hair and mittens

In view of the winter cold, a complete wardrobe cannot fail to include hair And glovesprotagonists of original and alternative proposals, like the model wide brim drawn by MSGMmade in hair and of acid green color. Antonio Marras and Annakiki, on the other hand, show off more sober nuances but confirm the tendency to favor generous dimensions and the covering of fur or feathers. A similar trend characterizes gloves but, above all, gloves mittensa truly trendy accessory for the coming months, with which to protect yourself from the cold but with style.

Men’s fashion: new life for the great classics

The autumn winter trends in men’s fashion have a more traditional imprint; Neutral colors and shades remain the main point of reference, especially for the more elegant looks. The focus is mainly on outerwear, not only classic but also informal. This is the case, for example, of bomber proposed by Prada, the right compromise between comfort and style.

Compared to women’s fashion, men’s fashion oscillates between great classics (long coats, turtleneck sweaters) and more or less experimental solutions. Among these, for example, there are the hooves, present in the Dries Van Noten, Etro and Kenzo fashion shows. In line with a trend increasingly oriented towards a unisex line, many men’s proposals draw on women’s models, as in the case of ‘handbags’often characterized by eye-catching monograms, in contrast with the low profile choices of recent years.