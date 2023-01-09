And with the beginning of 2023, Europe witnessed a winter wave different from what it was used to, as it imposed closures on ski resorts due to a lack of snow.

Among the European countries that recorded the hottest day of January in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania.

The organization indicated that an increasing number of European ski resorts, which are located in places lower than sea level, were unable to provide sufficient snow cover for visitors under unusual weather conditions.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, temperatures during the first day of the new year rose to more than 20 degrees Celsius in many European countries.

Local and national temperature records recorded in December and January were also broken across the continent from southern Spain to eastern and northern Europe.

The organization said that the frequency of cold and frost waves will often decrease, and the severe decline in snow cover, ice masses, and the snowfall period in high places will continue.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has repeated calls for a significant reduction in global fossil fuel use to avert climate catastrophe.

Environmental expert Habib Maalouf told Sky News Arabia: