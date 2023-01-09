And with the beginning of 2023, Europe witnessed a winter wave different from what it was used to, as it imposed closures on ski resorts due to a lack of snow.
Among the European countries that recorded the hottest day of January in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania.
The organization indicated that an increasing number of European ski resorts, which are located in places lower than sea level, were unable to provide sufficient snow cover for visitors under unusual weather conditions.
According to the World Meteorological Organization, temperatures during the first day of the new year rose to more than 20 degrees Celsius in many European countries.
Local and national temperature records recorded in December and January were also broken across the continent from southern Spain to eastern and northern Europe.
The organization said that the frequency of cold and frost waves will often decrease, and the severe decline in snow cover, ice masses, and the snowfall period in high places will continue.
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has repeated calls for a significant reduction in global fossil fuel use to avert climate catastrophe.
Environmental expert Habib Maalouf told Sky News Arabia:
- All relevant international reports confirm the continuation of record-setting in summer and winter.
- Climate change in Europe is dangerous, as there is a rise in temperature by half a degree every ten years.
- The lack of a significant decrease in temperatures so far in Europe has been beneficial to the continent, especially after the energy crisis, but it is not possible to guarantee that the weather will continue as it is.
- Climate change does not mean a rise or fall in temperatures, but rather extreme weather manifestations.
- The melting of ice has serious effects on large areas of the world, especially the islands.
- Climate change spending will focus on damage rather than on adaptation mechanisms.
- The climate crisis file cannot be isolated from other issues of political and economic dimensions.
- Today, we need effective international cooperation to confront the climate crisis, away from the spirit of competition.
#Winter #Europe #witnessing #historic #rise #temperatures
Leave a Reply