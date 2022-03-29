Machine Studios and Blowfish Studios have announced the release date of Winter Ember, action and stealth sandbox game with isometric view. The title will be available on PC (Steam and GOG), PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One starting from April 19, 2022. One is also planned Nintendo Switch version, which will be published later. For the occasion, a trailer has also been released, which you can view in the player above.

Winter Ember is a game action stealth immersive in which we will play the role of Arthur Artorias, a man “without a face”. Hidden in the shadows we will have to discover a mysterious plan that has erased the protagonist’s family from the history books. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our Winter Ember preview.

For the occasion, the languages ​​in which the game will be localized have also been confirmed and unfortunately among these there is no Italian. For completeness they are: English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Slovak, Japanese and Chinese.

“Embark on an adventure that will tell a dark story full of deviant characters and centered around a militant religion bent on maintaining control at all costs“, reads the official description of the game.

“You are Arthur Artorias, the sole survivor of the massacre that devastated your family’s legacy and made it disappear from the history books. Left for dead, you emerge from exile 8 years later, the faceless man ignited by the flame and seeking revenge.”

“As Arthur you will have to stay in the shadows, infiltrate houses and explore secret passages, but be careful not to get caught! Choose your style of play: stunning enemies may keep them at bay for a while, but sooner or later will wake up; a quick throat slit might be a more permanent solution, but the bloodstains on the carpet could be overwhelming evidence!“.

“Plan missions by preparing your arsenal. With over 30 arrows to create, experimenting is the key to success! Will you create a smoke arrow to blind the enemy or add poison to make the gas poisonous? Use your arrows offensively or defensively: Knock down weakened walls with a blunt-tipped arrow to surprise the enemy, or use a stringed arrow to reach an elevated position and take down enemies from a distance.”

“Customize your play style with 3 distinct skill trees: stealth, combat and utility. You can choose from over 70 unique active and passive skills to unlock, to get revenge your way.”

“Return to your home in the cold Victorian town of Anargal, on the verge of a technological breakthrough. Infiltrate and explore vast environments filled with treasures and mysteries. From rival gangs to unique characters, you can approach any scenario in a multitude of ways. Take advantage of the environment, find solutions to various problems and overcome any challenge you will encounter on your way. “