Winter due to weather, accidents have delayed the Töölö hospitals and Peijas – “I have been working here for 20 years, and I have not seen anything like it”

The snowstorm and slippery streets in the early part of the week have brought an exceptionally large number of accident patients requiring surgery to Töölö and Peijas hospitals. For the most part, the reason for being hospitalized is an ankle fracture.

15.1. 14:56

I’m at work Hospital in Helsinki and Peijas Hospital in Vantaa are congested with accident patients.

The reason is the exceptional slipperiness of the streets and the snowstorm of the early part of the week, which affected the weather conditions in the metropolitan area for many days. There was so much snow that the sidewalks were not plowed in many places and Pyry obstructed visibility. In addition, so much time has passed to create the snow that you were left without sanding.

“Due to the slip, the number of accident patients coming to us started to increase right from the beginning of the week. The number of patients requiring surgical treatment has multiplied, ”says the chief physician of the supportive surgery emergency room at the Töölö accident station. Kaisa Virtanen.

“Thursday was the worst day of all. At that time, there were a total of 110 patients waiting for surgery in Töölö and Peijas, when the number is normally less than half of this. There were 90 patients this morning. ”

I’m at work According to Virtanen, the hospital currently only cuts patients who have come due to slipping, which means that other surgeries have had to be postponed. There are also significantly more emergency rooms than usual due to the large number of patients.

“I’ve been working here for 20 years, and I have not seen anything like it.”

Virtanen says that the most common patients at the moment are due to ankle fractures. In addition, there are fractures of the tibial arm and wrist and humerus. Patients have arrived all over Helsinki, which means that a certain “death trap” has not emerged.

“Patients are generally not elderly, but working people.”

Virtanen says that the severe frosts have eased the congestion situation a bit. The queue still has to be dismantled for the whole weekend.

“I hope the situation gets even easier when the sanding gets off to a good start.”