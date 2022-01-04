East winter market, that opened yesterday and ends on January 31It will be different for most LaLiga Santander teams. With the signing of the agreement with CVC, LaLiga Impulse, the 39 clubs (Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic did not sign) that supported this initiative will have a Extra money stopstrive in january. The agreement contemplates that 15 percent of the money they receive will go to signings. According to the established deadlines, at the signing of the deal the teams have received 400 million. This implies that they may spend about 60 million euros, 15 percent, in reinforcements among all clubs. On the sidelines, the clubs themselves manage to free more money with the marches of players who do not count.

As it usually happens in the first days of January, numerous names begin to sound to strengthen teams. Martial, Ceballos, Gonzalo Villar, Mata, Luuk de Jong, Azpilicueta or Wakasso are some of those who seem to be able to change their scene in this winter market or return to LaLiga.

Real Madrid. The white team does not plan to carry out no signing in this winter market. In principle, only the possible exits of Ceballos and Isco are contemplated.

Seville. Sevilla insists on Martial. If he does not arrive, he will try to incorporate another forward. But they want some speed of arrival when leaving En Nesyri to the Africa Cup.

Betis. Ceballos He is the man for whom they sigh, but the club advises that it is very difficult to do it in this winter market. Pellegrini would like a central and even a pivot, but he himself advises that no movement is expected. Neither exit nor entry.

Athletic. Azpilicueta He is the player they want at Wanda. They are looking for a center-back who can play as a winger and Chelsea’s one meets all the requirements. The rojiblanco team urgently needs to reinforce the rear, before the possible departure of Trippier.

Vallecano Ray. The breakthrough team of the season has no pressing needs. If it came a central, it would be welcome. If they came out Qasmi or Sergio Moreno, would consider signing a striker for Iraola.

Real society. It is the team that has managed to surprise at this start of the market with the signing of Rafinha. Now he works on the incorporation of Juan Mata.

Villarreal. In La Cerámica there are no movements in January. Neither inputs nor outputs.

Valencia. Wakasso he is the midfielder that Bordalás wants. The Chinese Shenzhen player is of interest as long as he is separated from the Asian club.

Spanish. The team has the complete cards and except for a surprise, due to the departure of a player like Vadillo to Malaga, does not plan to reinforce.

Athletic. The club either think about reinforce. After the departure of Morcillo to Valladolid and the possible of Capa to Alavés, he does not expect any more movements.

Celtic. In Balaídos they will announce these days to Orbelín Pineda and Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar also plays. The club has Denis for sale.

Grenade. In Los Cármenes the best signing is in the team. The Nasrid club works in the continuity of Jorge Molina. The forward, who will turn 40 in April, has a clause automatic renewal, but the club does not want to wait and negotiates to close its continuity.

Osasuna. Initially, the El Sadar team has no planned movements in this winter market.

Majorca. In Palma, they work on the arrival of a forward and a central, but specific names have not transcended.

Getafe. Oscar Rodriguez, current Sevilla player, is the profile you are looking for. He wants to strengthen himself with band players and the Sevilla player likes him a lot at the Coliseum.

Elche. Elche is looking for a left back, wingers and an attacker in this winter market

Alaves. The Vitorian team already has a signing: Jason. In addition, in Mendizorroza they want to acquire the services of Capa and Escalante.

Cadiz. Luuk de Jong It has been the proper name at this start of the winter market, but it does not seem that it will reach Mirandilla. Despite the agreement between Barcelona, ​​Seville and Cádiz, the dutch is not interested to play in Cádiz. The club is looking for a left-handed winger and a midfielder.

I raised. To date, only the possible granota interest in Álex Blanco, a Valencia player who does not count for Bordalás, has transpired.