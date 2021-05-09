In the context of a harvest with a high volume of calves and the appearance of fields available for rearing, the demand for livestock remains active in the wintering market and prices continue to be sustained in all categories.

Among males, those up to 160 kilos reached 240 pesos per kilo in recent days, those of 160/180 average 228, those of 180/200 220 pesos per kilo, those of 200/230 210 pesos per kilo. Heifers weighing 230/260 kilos remain at 200 pesos per kilo, those of 260/300 fell slightly to 185 and those of more than 300 kilos average 170 pesos.

Among the females, the lightest ones weighing up to 150 kilos showed a slight recovery and averaged 225 pesos per kilo, those of 150/190 fell slightly to 208 pesos per kilo, those of 190/210 fell to 200 pesos, the heifers of 210 / 250 averaged 195 pesos per kilo, those of 250/290 rose to 180 pesos per kilo and those of more than 190 kilos averaged 165 pesos per kilo.

Between bellies, pregnant heifers are at 80,000 pesos, new pregnant cows at 83,000, used pregnant cows average 62,000, new cows with calf 47,000 pesos and used cows with calf 40,000 pesos.