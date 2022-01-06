Winter Complete chaos in Oittaa, Espoo: The car queue at an outdoor venue grew to an epic length of hundreds of meters

Sunny Epiphany and pandemic restrictions set people in motion.

Espoon An oyster rush was seen in Oittau when the outdoor enthusiasts set off on a sunny weekday.

At its worst, the traffic jams were on the road to Oittaa, where car hoses grew to hundreds of meters.

The on-site journalist of Helsingin Sanomat Satu Pajuriutan according to him, especially in the parking lot, those who came to go outside were required to have nerves.

“There was an absurd hard. The road was completely congested, with no access to the front or back. I don’t remember seeing that before, ”Pajuriutta describes.

The sunny weather drew outdoor people to Oitta as an Epiphany.

On the shore traffic jams were also seen on New Year’s weekend.

In Uusimaa, the decisions to close sports venues that took effect during the Christmas break have contributed to the growing popularity of outdoor venues.

Read more: New restrictions on the new earth – This is all changing today

An entrepreneur running a café-restaurant in Oitta Toni Loivan according to the crowd has been enough, although fewer venture indoors for coffee due to the disease situation.

“Yes, they are [ruuhkat] probably true. Some customers have said that Gunnarsvägen had queues of hundreds of meters. ”

In Oittaa it is possible to ski both on forest trails and on the trails made on the ice of Lake Bodominjärvi. There is also plowed ice for touring skaters and sledding opportunities.