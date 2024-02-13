Winter | “Comes with a strong wind” – Several centimeters of snow is expected, bad driving weather in the morning

The driving weather on Valentine's Day can be very bad in Uusimaa and the southeastern parts of the country.

Today Finland is crossed by a snowfall area, and several centimeters of snow is expected in many places.

During the night, an area of ​​snow will spread eastward from the southwestern parts of the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki for STT.

In the morning, the snowfall area extends from Uusimaa to North Ostrobothnia.

The most snow falls in the southern and southeastern parts of the country, where the snow can be more than ten centimeters in some places. Elsewhere, snow accumulation remains at 5–10 centimeters. In the very eastern and northern parts of the country, it will only snow a few centimeters today, as the heaviest snowfall will move there during tomorrow.

It is 5–15 degrees below zero. In the northern parts of the country and on the eastern border, it can be 20–25 degrees below zero during the day.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute's warning map, the driving weather is bad in the area stretching from North Ostrobothnia to the southern parts of the country. The driving weather can be very bad in Uusimaa and the southeastern parts of the country.

“Snowfall comes with a strong wind, so you can talk about snowfall in places,” Isolahteenmäki tells STT.

On the backside of the snowfall area, freezing drizzle may fall in places, which can stick to the windshield.

Snow falling on icy sidewalks can make pedestrian weather bad.