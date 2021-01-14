Although Christmas events are history, Bugbear has wanted to bring a winter event to Wreckfest. And is that winter is not over and your game of driving and destruction can adapt to these new climatic circumstances. And it is that as they have presented, winter comes to Wreckfest in a new event with special game modes to compete on icy maps.

Snow has covered the Bubgear Valley, and during the winter season all circuits will be covered in a layer of slippery ice and snow. In this way, driving will become more challenging and crashes will be even more fun. But, obviously, what it represents is a great challenge for the pilots, since during the next weeks winter comes to Wreckfest in a new event.

The announcement comes through Twitter, where the THQ Nordic official account wanted to share this information by sharing the trailer of the Wreckfest event. But to this we must add the notes of the update that has posted Bugbear on their support forum. And in the presentation of this event they remember that it is not the first time they introduce snow on the Wreckfest circuits. And in fact, it was the feedback from that occasion that led to this decision.

“Winter has come to Bugbear Valley once again and during this tournament, all the slopes are covered in snow! And what’s even more fun is that this time we also have snowballs! “ announced in the statement. In this way, the circuits will be covered with snow and add a new temporary event, Snowball Run, which amounts to an allegory to the destructive races that usually take place in this game. A different type of competition, more destructive and linked to this winter event of Wreckfest, where it takes advantage that everything slides to destroy everything that can be.

To this, add the typical corrections and adjustments that will arrive as part of the update that has winterized Wreckfest. This update responds to the version 1.9.0.0 on Xbox and has as a specific fix fix the connection problems that were reported. As they state, “online features now work properly after disconnecting the controller prior to the initial interactive display.”