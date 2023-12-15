Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Weather extremes in Germany. After a thaw and mild temperatures, the DWD is currently warning of snow in the Alps.

Kassel – At winter-The weather in December is really good. After all the rain and thaw, the… Flood situation on the Danube and Rhine still tense. Now the snow is returning. In the Alps, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of up to 50 centimeters Fresh snow. The snowfall limit is also falling in neighboring Austria. In the northern part of the Alps it even snows into the valleys.

Snow oomph in the Alps: winter comeback with 50 centimeters of fresh snow

Above 1000 meters on the eastern edge of the Alps 15 to 30 centimeters of fresh snow Dam levels above 1000 meters 50 centimeters of fresh snow Under 1000 meters 5 to 15 centimeters Source: DWD

Snow forecast for Germany

They are expecting until the night of Saturday (December 16th). DWD weather experts Up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow in the storage areas. Otherwise, amounts of 15 to 30 centimeters of fresh snow could fall from the sky above 1000 meters. Below that it is usually 5 to 15 centimeters. Then the snowfall in the Ore Mountains, the Bavarian Forest and the Alps slowly decreases. Azores high “Fiona” prevails for the weekend.

Winter comeback in the Alps: The weather service warns of up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow in the Alps (symbolic photo). © Bernd März/Imago

DWD warns of frost and slippery conditions

At night there will be light frost and slippery conditions due to frozen wet conditions and some snow. The sub-zero temperatures drop to minus 1 to minus 4 degrees in the higher low mountain ranges. In addition, dense fog is spreading in the southwest, with visibility below 150 meters in places.

The onset of winter in Austria – then the weather changes

In Austria, the snowfall limit will be between 500 and 800 meters on Friday, reports GeoSphere Austria. Below this, precipitation is more likely to fall as rain or sleet. The focus of the snowfall is on the north side of the Alps between the Tyrolean lowlands and the Vienna Woods. The temperatures are between 0 and 8 degrees. At an altitude of 2000 meters it is minus 7 degrees. Away from the dams, there will be short showers in the northern half. In the east and south, however, it remains dry and the clouds are clearing up. According to the Austrian weather portal, it will snow on Saturday night uwz.at especially from the Karwendel to Mariazellerland.

In the ski areas in Vorarlberg, for example, 30 centimeters of new snow fell in the last 24 hours. According to the website, in the next few hours schneehöhe.de more centimeters are added. However, the snowfall is slowly tapering off in Austria over the weekend. Thick high fog persists loudly GeoSphere Austria in medium altitudes. High pressure weather on Sunday (3rd Advent) in Austria. The maximum values ​​are then between 4 and 12 degrees. At an altitude of 2,000 meters, exceptionally mild temperatures “far above the long-term average values!” – plus 2 to 7 degrees – are expected.

White Christmas may still be possible this year. According to According to weather statistics, it has been twelve years It's been since there was a white Christmas across the board in Germany. (ml)