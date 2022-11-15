The meteorological winter will start in December and, according to Weeronline, this will happen with calm weather and frost and fog at night. The tail of the meteorological autumn comes with some more rain, at a temperature of 7 to 10 degrees.

After a period of mild and mainly dry autumn weather, the temperature will drop below 10 degrees this weekend. With a temperature between 7 and 10 degrees during the day, the rest of November will be normal and it will be a bit more changeable. At night it is quite soft due to clouds and it remains between 4 and 8 degrees, but if it clears up, it can freeze with little wind.

The meteorological winter begins on December 1 and the first weeks of this month may be under the influence of a high pressure area. “This would then result in a calm weather type in our country with frost and fog in the nights,” says Weeronline. “How hot it gets during the day depends on the amount of sun.” See also Women today - Fat activism, the fight against discrimination due to excess weight

In the sun, the mercury can rise above 7 degrees, but if it is foggy or there are low clouds, it will not get warmer than 5 degrees. According to the weather bureau, the average temperature is about 7 degrees during the day at the beginning of December and the minimum temperature is usually about 2 degrees.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: