S.Snow and ice have hit road traffic hard in many regions of Germany. There were numerous accidents and traffic jams that lasted for kilometers. Stuck trucks blocked the motorways after heavy snowfall, for example in the north and east of Hesse on the A4 and A7: “The situation is catastrophic,” said a police spokesman in Fulda early on Monday morning. In many areas, trucks and cars have been stuck in traffic jams for six hours, and things are not going forwards or backwards. Clearance vehicles would hardly get through. Truck drivers should no longer use the motorways. It is not yet possible to predict when the lanes will be clear again.

Because of the heavy onset of winter, several cities in Hesse completely stopped bus traffic, such as Kassel and Marburg an der Lahn. The reason is the heavy snowfall and icy roads, said the Stadtwerke Marburg. The buses and trams in Kassel also remain in the depots, according to the municipal utilities.

“Hardly any accidents, all very disciplined”

On the A6 near Nuremberg, rows of trucks also got stuck in the snow: Here, the technical relief organization had to free several vehicles late on Sunday evening. On the A4 near Gera in Thuringia, trucks got stuck in snowdrifts, and a kilometer-long traffic jam formed. Towing services and clearing vehicles had to free the trucks.



In heavy snowfall, a tram is parked on Augustusplatz in Leipzig.

:



Image: dpa





In contrast, the situation in North Rhine-Westphalia was different: on Monday morning there was largely free travel for cars on the motorways. “There were hardly any accidents, everyone was very disciplined,” said a spokesman for the Münster police. The highways in the district are largely passable after the snow chaos at the weekend. The extreme winter weather brought the police in North Rhine-Westphalia 720 missions within 24 hours. A spokesman for the state control center reported to the police on Monday morning.

On the Autobahn in Westphalia there is a driving ban for trucks over 7.5 tons until noon on Monday. The reasons for this are the persistent snowfall and icy roads. Some motorways are so iced up that it is currently impossible to get the lanes completely free of ice and snow. In Lower Saxony, the regulation applies to the districts of Emsland, Osnabrück and Grafschaft Bentheim. Despite the ban on heavy goods vehicles, there are a few trucks on the freeways around Osnabrück in Lower Saxony. “We cannot prevent it completely,” said a spokesman for the Osnabrück police control center on Monday morning.



Employees of the Technische Hilfswerk (THW) look after truck drivers who are stuck in traffic on Autobahn 4 near Gera.

:



Image: dpa





In addition, a family of three in Thuringia got stuck in the snow with their car for hours. As a spokeswoman for the police announced, the vehicle stopped on Sunday evening in the Sömmerda district and could not continue. According to their own statements, the family tried for five hours to free the car from the snow. It wasn’t until midnight that they dialed the emergency number. The parents and their 7-year-old daughter were reportedly rescued by the fire brigade and taken to an emergency shelter. Due to the heavy snowfall, the family’s car has not yet been recovered.