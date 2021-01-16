In the past few days it has been Borussia Dortmund with Ajax Amsterdams Brian Brobbey connected. The black and yellow ones will apparently use an even younger player from the Dutch top club beforehand.
The reliable one Telegraaf According to the 15-year-old Julian Rijkhoff will sign a three-year contract with BVB on January 25th. For the 1.83-meter tall striker, the Bundesliga team only has to pay training compensation.
With Rijkhoff, Ajax loses another exciting home grown far too soon. Ajax wanted to keep the youth international of the Netherlands for the long term, but Rijkhoff turned down his training club’s offer to extend his contract. According to Telegraaf– Reporter Mike Verweij has generally gone wrong as part of Ajax’s efforts to keep Rijkhoff.
During this season he scored nine goals in four games for the Ajax U17s. An official confirmation of the deal is still pending.
