Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The competition for the title of “Winter Champion” leads the front of the 16th round of the “First Division League”, which brings together the teams of Dibba Al-Hisn, the leader with 33 points, Hatta the runner-up with 30 points, Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra third with 27, and the Emirates fourth with 26 points, before a round at the end The first round, scheduled for the end of the next round, “17”, on January 14 and 15.

The opportunity appears favorable in front of Dibba Al-Hisn to settle the “competition” for the title of winter champion, when the “leader” receives its guest, Masfout the Fifth, with 22 points, on Sunday evening, and the three points will be sufficient to settle Dibba Al-Hisn the lead before the end of the first round by reaching 36 points, while the teams hope Hatta, Al Jazira Al Hamra, and the Emirates, respectively, postponed the decision to the last round in the first round.

Round 16 starts this evening with the matches of Al-Jazira Al-Hamra and Al-Hamriya, Emirates and Al-Rams, Hatta and Knights of Spain, City and Al-Orouba, and will be completed on Sunday with the matches of Baynunah and Masafi, Fujairah and Al-Dhaid, Dibba Al-Hisn and Masfout, Gulf FC and Al-Arabi, while Al-Taawun will be absent from the tour due to rest.

The struggle for the runner-up ignites the starting matches of the round on Saturday, as Hatta receives its guest, the Knights of Hispania, in last place with 6 points, at its Hamdan Bin Rashid Stadium, while Al Jazira Al Hamra faces a difficult test against its sixth guest, Al Hamriya, with 21 points, and the UAE meets its neighbor Al Rams, who has third place. Ten with 14 points in an exciting derby.

It is expected that the goals of the first league will exceed the barrier of 400 goals in the 16th round, after the total goals at the end of the 15th round reached 379 goals, and 120 matches were held in the past 15 rounds, pending the completion of the first half contract for the competition, which includes 136 matches.

matches today

Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra – Al-Hamriya, 16:55

Emirates – Rams, 16:55

Hatta – Knights of Spain, 16:55

City – Al Orouba, 17:00

Sunday matches

Baynunah – Masafi, 16:55

Fujairah – Al Dhaid, 16:55

Dibba Al-Hisn – Masfout, 16:55

Gulf FC – Al Arabi, 17:00