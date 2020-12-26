S.Even under the shutdown rules in force these days, the Christmas get-together in the Cleves house would have been allowed. Because this is where a family plus one meets. Nevertheless, there can be no question of family peace. Sophia has had an argument with her sister Iris for the last few decades, and her relationship with her son Arthur is also strained. To make matters worse, his girlfriend Charlotte has just left, which is why Arthur unceremoniously picks up a stranger at the bus stop, Lux, who accompanies him to his mother’s property for a fee and operates as Charlotte there. Not only with this doppelganger game, which is only resolved in the middle of the narrative, the Scottish author Ali Smith once again proves to be a black romantic. The grumpy Sophia, a former businesswoman, is haunted not only by the approaching family, but also by ghosts such as the disembodied child’s head. It is not entirely by chance that we are in Cornwall, that English stretch of land whose local saint is famous for picking up her head from the ground when she was beheaded and simply ran away.

Sandra Kegel Responsible editor for the features section.

Ali Smith’s work has always been shaped by the bond between the living and the dead, and her novels, populated by haunted characters, are always ghost stories as well. “Winter” is the name of the second part of her tetralogy of the seasons, published in a new translation by Silvia Morawetz, the original of which was released in 2017 and is now available in German to match the season. It is astonishing that the writer, born in Inverness in 1962, who now lives in England and has been nominated for the Booker Prize many times, is still an insider tip in this country. Maybe it’s because their literature often seems like a dabbed, seemingly effortless, impressionistic. At the same time, these books are finely balanced literary experiments in contemplation of the present, which approach the big issues in a very unpretentious way.

Time travel is possible

They are discussed about the inside and outside perspective of the figures. Ali Smith skillfully uses the means of experienced speech to reinforce the impression of the simultaneity of events and to attest to their fiction with quasi-authenticity. Looking back is always an attempt to grasp the temporary reality on the sleeper. The central subject of the ambitious novel quartet is already inscribed in the titles. Because just as spring, summer, autumn and winter constantly alternate to highlight the passing of the present, this four-part series, named after the seasons, is about the nature of time. As the narrative goes forwards and backwards, sometimes slowing down, then accelerating again, it brings past and present into a fascinating relationship of tension. The hundred-year-old Daniel put it this way in the previous volume “Autumn”: “Time travel is possible. We do it all the time. Moment by moment, minute by minute. “