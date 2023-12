Winter attracts natural ice. It's good for an outdoorsman to recognize danger spots and know what to do if he gets caught.

Meeting has been agreed on in Espoo's Suvisaaristo at the end of Bodöntie, where the open sea opens.

The purpose is to fall into the ice and try to get up. There are two options: either back on the ice, or if things go really badly, straight to the kingdom of heaven.