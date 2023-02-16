Zu Charged at home and driven in an urban environment, an electric car works well, everyone agrees. Whether it is beneficial for the environment as long as the electricity is not obtained entirely from renewable sources is a matter of debate. It is a deterioration in several respects on the journey, if you doubt it, try it out.

It turned out that an electric test car was in the Frankfurt editorial office for a ski test in the Allgäu. 455 kilometers one way. Outside temperature 1 to 3 degrees. A passenger, a novice in an electric car, then sobered up. What is not unique to this car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ranks among the best on the market in terms of its charging technology. The proof is provided by the first stop, when the Hyundai charges at the Ionity fast charging station first with 74 kW, then with 128 kW, in the short peak with 199 kW, in the course with 152 kW and finally with 40 kW. One column further, an Audi Q4 E-Tron does not exceed 66 kW, it is already there when we come and is still there when we drive.